MarketingPro, Inc., the pioneer of marketing content, innovation, and automation for the financial industry, has announced a new integration and enhanced synchronization with Ebix’s SmartOffice CRM package.

“Integrating these two industry-leading solutions will provide significant time savings for Financial Professionals,” noted Tom Johnson, Director of Marketing at MarketingPro, Inc. “Like so many upgrades to our system, this is a result of our constantly striving to listen and respond to the needs of our clients. Nobody wants to duplicate efforts when it comes to inputting and organizing client data. That’s why we’ve worked with Ebix to create a seamless connection.”

This new integration between MarketingPro and SmartOffice means…



All contact types will be synced from Ebix SmartOffice to MarketingPro.

Subscribers can choose to sync groups and contacts in a wide-variety of ways.

Subscribers may opt to make selective / limited sync of specified contacts.

Having the ability to sync in a variety of ways saves significant time and allows subscribers greater flexibility in their marketing and communication campaigns, paving the way for faster delivery of relevant content and communications.

“This is just one small, but significant, step in our ongoing effort to constantly improve and enhance the MarketingPro system,” said Jennifer French, Vice President of Key Accounts for MarketingPro, Inc. “We recognize our subscribers are utilizing different technologies to make their daily tasks more streamlined, so we’re always eager to implement solutions like these. MarketingPro will never be ‘completed’ – it is forever evolving to meet the needs of our subscribers.”

About MarketingPro:

MarketingPro, Inc. is the leader in marketing automation for Financial Professionals, providing solutions that save time and increase client satisfaction. The MarketingLibrary service provides online library of thousands of professionally written marketing materials (newsletters, financial articles, client letters, invitations, social media posts and more) that seamlessly connects with compliance for pre-review and/or approval. The flagship MarketingPro service provides all of MarketingLibrary, as well as automated campaigns, email, direct mail, personal handwriting fonts, custom templates and letterhead, social media tools, and even a built-in contact management feature. Visit http://www.Marketing.Pro.