Pieology Pizzeria Debuts in Lehi, Utah

Pieology, the creator of personally-inspired pizzas, announces the opening of its newest location at 3601 North Digital Drive #204 in Lehi, UT on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Join the local Lehi community as it officially welcomes Pieology to the neighborhood this Thursday, March 30. As the restaurant opens its doors, guests can expect delicious handmade personal pizzas crafted with only the freshest ingredients and signature sauces. Boasting a variety of menu options as well as the ability to create your own personalized pie, Pieology delivers limitless pizza combinations, all of which are stone oven fired in five minutes or less.

“The vision for Pieology started with family, and a plan to share time together - a fresh retreat from the everyday hustle and bustle. We didn’t set out to create just another make-your-own pizza place. We believed in a larger mission, filled with love and purpose, one to feed our community, nourish creativity and bring people together,” says Carl Chang, Founder and CEO of Pieology. “This vision continues as we bring the first Pieology to Utah and continue to grow our community of Pieology lovers in Lehi and the surrounding areas.”

Award-winning Pieology has been dishing out delicious hand-crafted pizzas since 2011, growing from a simple idea to bring creativity back to pizza that now encompasses 135 stores across the nation and 70 more scheduled to open this year. The new location, owned by family-owned franchise Salt Flats Pizza Co. offers dine-in, carry out, and online ordering options. In addition to Pieology’s original thin crust pizzas, guests can make custom salads as well.

To introduce this revolutionary pizza concept to the community, Pieology is offering up Free Pizza! Customers simply need to become a PieLife™ member by signing up at Pieology.com to receive their own free pizza at the Grand Opening Party on April 22nd.

On top of serving up delicious pizza, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves by hosting fundraising events to support local causes. “Pieology is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, which started with a Giveback Night Wednesday to benefit Skyridge High School, where pizzas were just $5 and 100% of the proceeds went to Skyridge," says Tara Lindstrom, Senior Marketing Director at Salt Flats Pizza Co. “We look forward to continuing to give back and serve the community of Lehi as we operate here."

Pieology Lehi will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday – Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Guests can stay up to date on the latest offerings and get special access to deals by joining PieLife™, Pieology’s community of friends and flavor pioneers. To learn more about Pieology, visit http://www.Pieology.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in less than three minutes. Founded in 2011 by Carl Chang, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. Recently named the #1 Fastest Growing Chain by Technomic, Pieology is steadily expanding its U.S. footprint, with commitments throughout the country in various stages of development. For more information, visit http://www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

