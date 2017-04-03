New Guide Shares Why Gravity Plays an Important Role in Weighing

No, this is not a sea anemone. Villi, tiny projections from the intestinal wall, absorb nutrients, and—through a careful balancing act—inject nutrients into the blood. Getting it right requires contin This paper will help readers understand gravity’s role in weighing and providestips on balance handling and unique balance technology that will help guarantee level weighing and avoid errors.

When weighing, the balance axis must be parallel to the force of gravity to fully register this force and accurately report the result of its measurement. This is understood as weight. Therefore, making sure the instrument is level is an important way to avoid the sensitivity errors that disrupt results.

As part of its 2017 e-Calendar series, METTLER TOLEDO is offering a downloadable reference paper entitled “Getting Weighing Right: The Importance of Leveling a Balance” during the month of March. This paper will help readers understand gravity’s role in weighing and provides tips on balance handling and unique balance technology that will help guarantee level weighing and avoid errors.

A balance can quickly fall out of level—for example, when the balance is moved for better access to the space around it for cleaning. Especially when weighing small samples, these tiny shifts can result in errors higher than established tolerances. Worse, once they occur, their effects propagate down the processing chain. As such, correct balance position has a significant impact on the quality of results and products.

