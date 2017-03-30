George Hruza, M.D. We congratulate Dr. Hruza, and we’re proud to have him as part of our team and representing USS

United Skin Specialists LLC (“USS”), a dermatology-directed practice management group, announced today that George Hruza, MD, Medical Director, Laser & Dermatologic Surgery Center & Chesterfield ASC, a St. Louis-based dermatology clinic and Ambulatory Surgery Center, has been elected to the position of President Elect of the American Academy of Dermatology, effective February 2018, and will serve as President in 2019. The Academy is the world’s largest dermatology society representing more than 18,000 dermatologists in the US and internationally.

Dr. Hruza also serves on the board of directors of United Skin Specialists and St. Louis Physicians Alliance, is an Adjunct Professor of Dermatology at St. Louis University and past president of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, the St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society, and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. He has written more than 150 scientific articles and four laser surgery textbooks. He has lectured extensively on many topics on four continents. Topics have included lasers in dermatology, Mohs surgery, skin cancer, cosmetic surgery, and dermatologic surgery. In addition, Dr. Hruza has been on the Best Doctors in America list for more than 15 years.

“We congratulate Dr. Hruza, and we’re proud to have him as part of our team and representing USS,” said Dr. Brian Zelickson, CEO of USS

About United Skin Specialists (http://www.unitedskin.com)

Minnesota-based United Skin Specialists LLC (“USS”) provides shared practice management services to well-established dermatology practices. USS is known for its commitment to clinical independence and autonomy through a collaborative, custom approach to practice management. Its goal is to maintain and expand patient-oriented dermatologic services, and to create a great work environment for providers and support staff.