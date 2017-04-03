Mojo Media Labs, Inc. Expands into New Office, Replaces ESPN Radio

If success begets success and passion sparks success, we needed an office to nurture that passion. We think we found it.

Inbound marketing agency Mojo Media Labs has moved from a 3800 sq. ft. office to the 8300 sq. ft. office previously occupied by ESPN Radio, the former headquarters of the now-retired Randy Galloway Show.

"Mojo was looking to move because we were outgrowing our current space and when ESPN moved out of the 10th floor of the same building we were occupying, leaving a space we had admired for years, we saw an opportunity to build out our dream office space." stated Mike Rose, CEO and Founder of Mojo Media Labs.

Mike struck while the iron was hot.

The now renovated 10th-floor office, overlooking Lake Carolyn in Las Colinas, and down town Dallas showcases the most modern trends in office design, with features ranging from sit-stand desks, to a fully built A/V room and conference/collaboration rooms integrating the latest video conferencing technology. The design also reflects a vibrant Mojo culture, including a gaming/recreation room, kegs with Revolver Blood & Honey on tap, and bright accent brand colors throughout the facility.

The move signals the growth of the agency since its inception in 2007 and highlights the exponential increase in popularity of inbound marketing nationwide. Using inbound marketing as its primary business model since 2013, Mojo Media Labs saw a 120 percent revenue jump and a 2400 percent increase in bottom-line profit from 2014 to 2016. The agency is expected to grow into its new digs in short order, forecasting an 85 percent growth in revenue through the end of 2017.

This growth pattern runs parallel to HubSpot, the software company that coined the term “inbound marketing” more than a decade ago. Supplying the marketing software for inbound agencies across the globe (including Mojo Media Labs), HubSpot expanded from $115 million in revenue in 2014 to $270 million in 2016. The company filed for an IPO in 2014, raising $125 million in its floatation on the first day. HubSpot maintains a tier rank of agencies within the system, with Mojo Media Labs standing in the Top 1% of all agency partners and as the only platinum agency partner in the state of Texas.

Mike Rose largely credits the inbound model along with attracting, recruiting, retaining and rewarding the right people with Mojo’s success.

“Inbound marketing is revolutionizing the way companies approach digital marketing and we wanted to deliver it to impact our client’s business,” Mike said. “The internet took power away from marketers and placed it into the hands of buyers. Inbound provides utility for buyers looking for products or services. Providing buyers the information they want gives inbound marketing its power, and gives our company success as a result.”

Nikole Rose, President and Co-Founder of Mojo Media Labs, said the move to a new office sets up the agency as the employer of choice for inbound marketing in the region.

“Our goal has always been to attract the best marketing talent in the Texas, and certainly in the Dallas area,” Nikole said. “Given the growth of the company, the energy of our team culture, and with the team’s ability to deliver great client results, this office gives us the leverage to reach our highest potential as a company. We ultimately want to become the best inbound agency in the country.”

Now settled in the new office, Mojo hopes to expand their employee count, almost doubling size by 2018, as revenue continues to grow along with their service offerings that have expanded into sales enablement and the latest cutting edge technology in website design services.

Nikole suggested the agency wants to hold onto the fluid start-up culture that has been integral to Mojo’s success.

“Our people, our culture and our amazing clients are the real reason for our growth and success,” Nikole said. “We wanted our space to match that energy and passion we had before the move. If success begets success and passion sparks success, we needed an office to nurture that passion. We think we found it.”

About Mojo Media Labs:

Mojo Media Labs, founded in 2007, is a HubSpot Platinum inbound marketing agency based in Las Colinas, TX. The agency combines marketing strategy, social media marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing and graphic design to attract, delight and convert leads into customers for regional B2B and B2C companies. Mojo also offers web design and sales enablement services, which provides sales teams the tools and data they need to turn marketing or sales qualified leads into real ROI.