VoiceFoundry Joins AWS Partner Network

VoiceFoundry, a principal provider of enterprise cloud-based contact center solutions with a unique focus on customer engagement, today announced that it is joining the AWS Partner Network (APN) and will be one of the first APN partners to support Amazon Connect. Amazon Connect is a new cloud-based contact center service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). VoiceFoundry is a Waterfield company.

Based on Amazon’s customer service system, Amazon Connect enables customers to quickly set up and manage a contact center solution leveraging the benefits of the Amazon Cloud for that reliability, scalability and attractive pricing models. The offering integrates with customer existing data sets to deliver exceptional customer experiences that are tailored based on their specific requirements and can dynamically change based on past and current interactions.

VoiceFoundry is among the first APN partners to provide design, integration and implementation services to support customers using Amazon Connect. With over 100+ years of cumulative experience delivering exceptional contact center solutions, VoiceFoundry makes it easy for customers to quickly and effectively deploy or migrate to Amazon Connect for their contact center. With our Quick Launch service, we map out a migration strategy and work with customers to efficiently transition to the cloud. Our expertise is in delivering services focused around cloud-based solutions for natural, success oriented interactions, CTI, Workforce Optimization, user design, analytics and enterprise integrations.

“We are relentless in helping businesses deliver better customer experiences and that means ensuring we have the right mix of products and services to create differentiated contact center solutions. Leveraging the comprehensive solution of Amazon Connect combined with our expertise in user experience design and implementation services creates a winning combination for our customers,” said John Marino, CEO of VoiceFoundry.

VoiceFoundry has already developed and deployed connectors linking major enterprise platforms with Amazon Connect and provides consulting and best practice support for customers looking to migrate their contact center systems to the cloud using Amazon Connect.

About VoiceFoundry

VoiceFoundry is passionate about customer experience. We specialize in the delivery of cloud-based enterprise contact center solutions and are uniquely focused on helping businesses improve customer engagement, while maximizing the benefits of the cloud. Our expertise is focused on AI & natural language automation, CTI, enterprise integration, user experience design, analytics and workforce optimization. With a relentless pursuit of customer success, our team strives to disprove the notion that software projects have to be painful – and that technology must hurt to work. For more information, visit us at http://www.voicefoundry.com