Moisture analysis is a critical part of many processes in R&D, quality control, and production labs. For these busy labs, HMAs are an attractive option for this critical test because it typically takes just 5-15 minutes. In contrast, standard oven-based Loss-on-Drying (LoD) usually takes several hours.

Establishing a reliable protocol that provides results comparable to the standard method is a prerequisite. METTLER TOLEDO has performed this initial research for more than 120 sample types and cross-validated them against reference methods to help develop an effective and robust method for distinct samples in the lab. These methods are available online via the Moisture Application Library.

The library is easy to use. Simply input information regarding the sample into the search engine. Once entered, the library shows all methods that match that search criteria and generates a downloadable PDF for each. These quick-start method guides include detailed method parameters, including how to prepare samples for both the standard method and for HMAs. An XML file is also provided, which allows users to load the parameters directly into their METTLER TOLEDO HX204, HS153 or HC103 HMA.

METTLER TOLEDO is confident that the library will be helpful to lab operators and quality managers around the world who seek to save time and streamline moisture-analysis workflows using halogen moisture analysis.

For more, please visit the METTLER TOLEDO Moisture Application Library.

