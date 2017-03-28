PinkTie.org May 22nd Event

Pinktie.org has officially kicked off plans for the highly anticipated 5th Annual Event, which will take place on Monday May 22nd from 6-11pm at The Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury NY, benefiting The Don Monti Memorial Research Foundation. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to charity. Not only is the community impact huge, but also 3000 expected attendees will enjoy a spectacular live performance by Scott Stapp, The Voice of Creed. Join us for an evening of networking, amazing food, open bar, raffle prizes, a unique wine lounge, beer garden, casino games, and more unforgettable experiences in a first-time-ever partnership with Scott and Jaclyn Stapp’s Charm Foundation Inc.

What began as a small business networking effort with a charitable bent has become the backbone of Long Island’s fastest-growing philanthropy movement – a collaborative effort uniting top attorneys, realtors, sports icons, celebrities and other representatives of the Northeast’s corporate elite. In addition to the high-profile participants, Signature Pink Ties autographed by athletes and celebrities are framed and auctioned off at PinkTie.org’s events, bringing further awareness to the local philanthropic efforts they support.

Founded in 2012 by Mike Cave, PinkTie.org was built on the methodology of growing personally and professionally through giving back and building a strong presence in the community. This and other PinkTie.org philanthropic efforts, capture the true spirit of Long Islanders joining together in the fight against diseases that disproportionately affect our loves ones.

To learn more about how you can be a part of the fastest growing charitable networking organization or this year’s May 22nd event, visit PinkTie.org or PinkTie1000.org.

For any questions contact Dean Spinato at Contact(at)tiedinmedia.com

Tiedinmedia.com