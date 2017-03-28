Pagliuca Life Lab, Harvard University “We are so pleased to be acknowledged with our partner Triumph Modular in receiving these prestigious industry Awards of Distinction." Laurie Robert, VP Sales & Marketing at NRB, Inc.

Triumph Modular Incorporated, and manufacturing partner NRB Inc., both long time members of the Modular Building Institute (MBI), an international modular trade organization, were awarded First Place, as well as the prestigious Best of Show in the permanent modular category for the Pagliuca Life Lab at Harvard University. The awards were presented at the 34th Annual World of Modular Awards of Distinction in Tucson, AZ. The MBI awards program showcases the industry’s most advanced and innovative modular projects across the world.

Harvard University engaged design firm Shepley Bulfinch and modular specialist Triumph Modular in pre-construction, as well as called on NRB and Shawmut Design & Construction to join the team in a deep collaborative effort to coordinate, design and build the 15,000 square foot wet lab. The Pagliuca Life Lab is made up of 33 modules, which were built off site by NRB. As a result of thoughtful planning and execution, the team was able to meet the owner’s desire to expedite the schedule to enable the critical work of the life lab to begin as soon as possible. Using the latest practices in modular construction, which includes concurrent activities on and off the project site, resulting in a compressed schedule, 20 life science and biotech start-ups were able to move-in and begin using the facility at a faster rate than had the project been constructed by more traditional methods.

“We are so pleased to be acknowledged with our partner Triumph Modular in receiving these prestigious industry Awards of Distinction. This was clearly one of the most unique, challenging and exciting projects ever engaged by the NRB (USA) team,” said Laurie Robert, VP Sales & Marketing at NRB, Inc. “From concept to completion, the collaborative effort between all of the stakeholders was fundamental in bringing this new state-of-the art lab to life in just seven months. We are proud to be a part of this new Harvard Pagliuca Life Lab that will provide teams of students, faculty and alumni the vital resources needed for important life-sciences research ventures.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the industry’s leading professionals for our contribution to Harvard University’s Pagliuca Life Lab,” said Clifford Cort, President of Triumph Modular. “This project provided an opportunity to support the creation of a rare modular wet lab that serves as a cutting edge project within the industry, supporting scientific breakthroughs and advancements made possible through modular construction.”

Harvard’s Pagliuca Life Lab incorporates highly complex systems and equipment required for advanced life sciences research within a wet lab facility. The first floor is designed in an open format with work tables, seating, shared conference rooms and a kitchen to encourage cross-team collaboration. While the second floor includes 36 lab benches equipped with compressed air and vacuum lines, chemical waste system, a self-contained walk-in environmental room, tissue culture rooms, and fume hoods.

“This year’s Awards of Distinction contest was very competitive, with more than one hundred entries overall,” said Tom Hardiman, Executive Director of Modular Building Institute. “Our panel of independent judges had some tough choices to make, so I congratulate all our winners on their awards.”

The MBI Awards of Distinction contest is the commercial modular industry's premier awards program, offering competition in over 30 categories for MBI members: building manufacturers, dealers, and product and service providers. Entries are temporary, permanent, and renovated modular buildings as well as industry marketing pieces. Each entry is reviewed by an impartial panel of industry and non-industry construction and code experts, architects and engineers, and marketing professionals.

