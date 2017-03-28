This customization has already delivered significant time savings, speed, and efficiency; ensuring brand asset integrity.

Brandfolder, the world’s most powerfully simple Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform, and Enable, a leader in software development for law firms and professional services, announce the Brandfolder for PitchPerfect integration: a smarter, faster way to create pitch documents while maintaining your brand's look and feel.

Available immediately for PitchPerfect and Brandfolder customers, the Brandfolder for PitchPerfect integration empowers clients to create customized pitch documents in the powerful suite of Microsoft Office applications, utilizing content directly from their SharePoint environment and imagery directly from their Brandfolder.

Steve Baker, Brandfolder CEO says, “At Brandfolder, we know that maintaining brand consistency is critical to success. Utilizing the Brandfolder for PitchPerfect integration, legal teams can rest assured they’re putting both approved content and imagery into pitches, shifting the focus from pitch creation to pitch closing.”

Brandfolder and Enable believe in delivering streamlined processes to their customers by reducing the number of inefficiencies they face. With the integration, approved brand assets and pitch content can be easily identified and embedded into tenders in a timely manner. And all SharePoint content and Brandfolder asset titles, keywords, and metadata are searchable from directly within Microsoft Office.

Gilbert + Tobin, a mutual customer of Brandfolder and PitchPerfect, is already seeing the value of this powerful integration. “This customization has already delivered significant time savings, speed, and efficiency; ensuring brand asset integrity,” said Grant Ryan, Graphic Designer at Gilbert + Tobin.

Sarah Jane Davies, Legal Program Manager at Gilbert + Tobin adds, “In terms of images, the integration with Brandfolder's digital asset management system, enables PitchPerfect to filter and return only permitted images for use. Images automatically resize as they come into the document, which delivers a huge time savings. That’s probably one of the key benefits: not having our design team working on every tender.” Using Brandfolder and PitchPerfect, Gilbert + Tobin has effectively eliminated duplication and human error, while streamlining the asset procurement process.

Enable CEO, Liam Flanagan says, “Through our strategic Brandfolder partnership, we are ensuring our joint solution delivers the best enterprise proposal and pitch generation product on the market. We already have clients seeing real results: saving time and improving efficiency.”

About Brandfolder

Brandfolder is the world’s simplest Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution for storing, sharing, and showcasing your digital assets. Organizations like Slack, OpenTable, Shazam, and Under Armour rely on Brandfolder to deliver consistent and compelling brand experiences.

About Enable PitchPerfect

Working with several of the of AM Law 100 firms and clients across four continents, Enable, the authors of PitchPerfect, is passionate about making it easy for their users to work with complex, highly visual, image-driven documents within Word, PowerPoint, or Excel, with content delivered from their SharePoint CMS and the firm’s integrated systems.