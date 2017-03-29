"Our workspace offering has proven to be a great fit particularly for attorneys working to build their practice." said Tracy Wilson, Managing Partner for Pacific Workplaces.

On-demand office space provider Pacific Workplaces is proud to sponsor the Solo and Small Practice group of the Sacramento County Bar. The group holds bi-monthly MCLE programs, the next on April 11, 2017 is a crash course on Ethics and Online Case Management Systems. Along with Capitol Digital/Califorensics, Lexis Nexis, and Paychex, Pacific has provided funds to help make these programs possible.

Pacific Workplaces, also known as ‘Pac’ offers a concept called Workplace-as-a-Service ™ which aims to provide a low overhead workplace solution, on a hosted, subscription-based model. Users benefit from flexible lease agreements, full or part-time furnished office spaces, virtual office plans, and access to business support services such as meeting rooms, personalized phone answering, and administrative support all on a pay-per-use basis. The shared infrastructure also fosters a curated business community that provides users a formal and informal support system.

Tracy Wilson, Managing Partner for Pacific Workplaces said “The flexible workspaces and on-demand services we provide has always been specifically appealing to small law firms looking for cost-effective office space options to run their practice. We host a large number of attorneys in our three Sacramento locations, so this sponsorship is a natural fit for us.”

Pac staff attends the bi-monthly programs to provide information about their shared workspace options, and are always available to answer questions about their services and special discount opportunities for solo and small firm attorneys.

These programs are well attended, with experts on a variety of topics. Hor d’oeurves and drinks are provided as well. Requests for information can be directed to the SCBA at 916-554-3780 or by email to: willow.jacobs(at)sacbar(dot)org.

Requests for information about special serviced office solutions for attorneys at our 16 locations in California and Nevada as well as our US Network of locations can be directed to 916-492-6000 or by email to: info(at)pacificworkplaces(dot)com.

####

About Pacific Workplaces

Pacific Workplaces (Pac) offers a wide range of part-time and full-time furnished office space including virtual offices, private offices, and team rooms in a shared infrastructure environment. Members have access to meeting rooms, VoIP telephony, unified messaging, answering services, IT support, admin support, online legal library, and preferential access to our CloudTouchdown ™ network of day offices and meeting spaces with 600 locations worldwide, under a pay-per-use hosted model Pac refers to as Workplace-as-a-Service ™. Pac partners with landlords to develop and operate shared workspaces and coworking places. The Pac model responds to trends toward a more distributed workforce, increased flexibility, outsourcing of non-core activities, teleworking, sustainability, and a growing demand from professional firms and start-ups. All Pac centers are operated by PBC Management LLC. For more information, visit, http://www.pacificworkplaces.com