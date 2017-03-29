“Chloe has deep technological innovation at her core and works with organizations to solve real business problems. With that aim, Chloe’s Snap-in with Avaya’s Platform will allow unified communications to become a bit smarter"

As part of its mission to provide next generation AI technology that enhances the customer experience, Sundown AI today announced it will be working with Avaya to enhance its communication software.

Through the journey of fulfilling client demands and shifting their experiences away from conventional methods, Avaya and Sundown AI are working together to provide a live simulation of an advanced AI that allows users to interact with full communication enablement. When completed, this technology will deliver an AI experience in contact centers through the prediction of customer preferences and resolutions to problems that are typically handled by live agents, allowing companies to become more productive.

In addition, Sundown’s sophisticated AI Technology, affectionately named Chloe, will provide automation and analysis of customer interactions via Avaya’s Oceana platform by delivering efficient self service and agent-based customer care in real time.

Sundown AI, uses machine learning to create a semantic graph of a company’s interaction with customers via chat, email or calls. When support requests are received, Chloe uses NLP to parse and understand the customer’s request. Once intent is identified, Chloe uses graph algorithms to identify the right answer for the question. As she encounters a case with new information, Chloe uses machine learning to learn and evolve. Learn more about Chloe at http://www.sundown.ai

“Chloe has deep technological innovation at her core and works with organizations to solve real business problems. With that aim, Chloe’s Snap-in with Avaya’s Platform will allow unified communications to become a bit smarter. We are proud to work with Avaya, the global leader in information communication technology, to create the next generation of customer support artificial intelligence,” said Fabio Cardenas, President of Sundown AI

About Sundown AI: Sundown AI builds Artificial Intelligence applications that are powered by NLP, graph algorithms and machine learning. They automate customer service and sales via existing business suites to help companies grow. Chloe, an AI system, provides companies with business solutions to reduce costs, boost productivity and increase customer satisfaction. Custom integrations are available via an API. Learn more at http://www.sundown.ai.