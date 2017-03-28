Xcaret visitors have always had the opportunity to see the park’s award-winning conservation programs up close -- but an effort to bring the programs to a wider audience is earning critical acclaim.

“Flying Home: The Return of the Scarlet Macaw,” produced by Xcaret and Mexican production company Bicho Studio, took home the top prize in the Small Company, Fan Favorite and Best in Show categories March 26 at the Corporate Citizenship Film Festival. The documentary follows the macaws on a journey from their birthplace in Xcaret to the jungles of Chiapas and southern Veracruz, where they spend time adapting to their new habitat before being released to the wild.

Each year, the Corporate Citizenship Film Festival provides companies with an opportunity to demonstrate how they have used video as a tool to communicate their environmental, social, and governance efforts. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts. Judging is based on content and storytelling, production quality, and alignment with the participating company’s overall corporate citizenship objectives.

The event is the largest film festival devoted exclusively to celebrating the work of corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals, their companies and programs.

ABOUT XCARET PARK

Xcaret is one of Mexico's ecotourism destinations located on the shore of the Caribbean Sea. There are three Underground Rivers surrounded by magnificent natural scenery. The area also features amazing marine and land species, protected by Xcaret’s conservation programs. More than 300 performers exhibit the history, culture and folklore of Mexico.