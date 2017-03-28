Financial Industry Employment Gains Drop to 7,000 Jobs in February

Compared to last year, February’s growth is among the lowest in the past 12 months. Typically, employment growth averaged 14,600 jobs a month in 2016.

The financial industry added 7,000 jobs in February, a drop from the 32,000 jobs gained in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, March 10, 2017.

“Monthly employment growth dropped by 78 percent in February,“ said Jay Rollins, owner of FinancialJobsWeb.com, a leading career site specializing in financial job postings. “Compared to last year, February’s growth is among the lowest in the past 12 months. Typically, employment growth averaged 14,600 jobs a month in 2016.”

The Financial Activities supersector now sits at 8,403,000 employed workers with an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, virtually unchanged from the month previous. The supersector, which includes employment data from the Finance and Insurance sector and the Real Estate, Rental and Leasing sector, has increased by 190,000 jobs over the past 12 months.

The Finance and Insurance sector only grew by 2,200 jobs in February and now sits at 6,216,900 employed persons. Over the last 12 months, this sector has increased by 122,200 jobs with an average monthly gain of 10,200 jobs a month.

The Real Estate, Rental and Leasing sector gained 4,800 jobs in February and now sits at 2,186,100 employed persons. Unemployment in the sector reached 3.7 percent.

