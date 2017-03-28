Insurance Industry Gains 3,000 Jobs, Report Says

December and January saw higher than average employment growth at 8,700 and 9,800 jobs, respectively. February seems to be realigning itself with last year’s monthly average gain.

The insurance industry gained only 3,000 jobs in February, a drop from the 9,800 jobs gained in January, according to preliminary numbers revealed in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, March 10, 2017.

“On average, the insurance industry gained 3,800 jobs a month in 2016,” said Jay Rollins, owner of the insurance employment website InsuranceJobs.com. “December and January saw higher than average employment growth at 8,700 and 9,800 jobs, respectively. February seems to be realigning itself with last year’s monthly average gain.”

The Insurance Carriers and Related Activities subsector now sits at 2,617,900 employed persons with an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent. Over the last 12 months, the subsector has grown by 51,700 jobs, while the average monthly unemployment rate over the past 12 months is 2.5 percent.

Financial Activities, the insurance industry’s parent supersector, gained only 7,000 jobs in February after gaining 32,000 jobs in January. Over the last 12 months, the supersector has gained 190,000 jobs.

About InsuranceJobs.com:

Established in 2006, InsuranceJobs.com is the leading insurance jobs website for insurance careers. Currently, the site has over 250,000 registered job seekers and 6,500 registered employers. Users can create a profile, upload their resume, apply to positions and engage in our social communities. Employers can post insurance job opportunities and browse a resume bank for applicants. Thousands of new jobs are listed each month by geographic location and specialty, including insurance claims, actuarial, adjuster, agents, clerical, customer service, health, life, risk management, sales, investigators, insurance underwriters, workers compensation and more.