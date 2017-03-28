Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia Office to Host Best for PHL Workshop

The Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will host a Best for PHL workshop March 29 at 8:30 a.m. as part of the ImpactPHL initiative, a program that helps executives improve their business as well as the community around them.

The two-hour workshop will help companies assess how their business practices impact the greater Philadelphia community, and learn how to better engage employees and improve their social and environmental impact, with the goal of strengthening the bottom line. The event also aims to help attendees learn how to network and build a better business.

We invite C-level executives or members of management to attend. Click here to register online.

ImpactPHL brings together stakeholders from across the business, civic, and philanthropic ecosystems to lead the growth of a global movement uniquely poised to define Philadelphia’s present and future. ImpactPHL’s Best for PHL Challenge is a community-led program to discover, encourage, equip, and celebrate businesses in the Philadelphia region to improve job quality, build stronger communities, and use environmental resources responsibly.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Philadelphia Office

Founded in 1997, Greenberg Traurig’s Philadelphia office is now home to approximately 35 attorneys and 11 practices including Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Corporate & Securities, Emerging Technology, Environmental, Business Immigration & Compliance, Investment Regulation, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Public Finance, Real Estate, and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents clients in the manufacturing, health care, real estate, energy, financial, and insurance industries, state and local governments, professional service, and energy firms, and individuals.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.