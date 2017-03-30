Accelovance, Inc., a global contract research organization (CRO) specializing in oncology, vaccines/immunology and general medicine, recently announced the hiring of Bruce Wakeman into the role of VP US Business Development and the promotion of John Colby into the position of Associate Vice President, Proposals & Marketing.

Bruce brings Accelovance over 20 years’ experience in CROs, strategic selling and sales leadership with a variety of firms, including INC Research, CRO Analytics, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Aptiv Solutions and Premier Research. John Colby joined Accelovance in July 2015 as Director of Strategic Development, having previously established himself as a successful sales and marketing professional with a number of CRO firms, including Akesis, CluePoints, Aptiv Solutions and PRA International.

“We’re delighted to have Bruce join our growing firm,” said Steve Trevisan, Accelovance CEO. “Our greatest differentiator is the caliber of our employees and their abilities to understand, anticipate and satisfy our clients’ needs. Bruce is a seasoned executive with exceptional experience and skills in doing exactly that, and he’s a great addition to our team.”

“Over the past 2 years, John Colby has made significant contributions to our organization, helping us build our platform for sustainable growth,” added Trevisan. “We’ve recently made a number of strategic investments to expand our marketing program and proposal resources to keep pace with the needs of our growing client base, and John is the perfect person to lead these areas. His promotion coupled with the addition of Bruce creates a first class sales and marketing leadership team.”

