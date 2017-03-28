Sioux Chief, a family-owned manufacturer of plumbing products, is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The company was founded in August 1957, by the late Martin E. Ismert Jr., and got its start packaging specialty fasteners and other items geared toward residential plumbing jobs.

Today, Sioux Chief continues with the third generation of Ismerts, who carry on their grandfather’s mission of focusing on high quality product innovation and superior customer service.

“Our primary purpose since we were founded is to provide quality to our customers in every way,” says president Joe P. Ismert, “By listening to their needs and developing products to meet those needs, we allow them to be more effective and more efficient.”

To that end, the company is known for designing and building their own machines, tools and dies, and equipment in order to insure the highest quality, and maintain consistent product tolerances.

“Our product innovations have changed the way rough-in plumbers get the job done,” says Ismert “and that includes everything from saving time to saving money to virtually eliminating problems after construction.”

The company is also deeply committed to manufacturing American products with American materials, most recently keeping that commitment by relocating its plant in Nogales, Mexico, back to the United States and adding 30 new jobs.

Sioux Chief manufactures more than 90 percent of the products it sells and currently employs over 650 people.

The company’s new 600,000 sq.-ft. headquarters in Kansas City, MO, is currently under construction with an estimated completion date of summer 2017.

For more information on Sioux Chief, visit their website at http://www.siouxchief.com.