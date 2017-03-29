Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship Now Accepting Applications

Rentec Direct's Tech Mastery Scholarship is open to undergradate and graduate students pursuing a degree in computer science or software development. “Rentec wants to support the goals and dreams of future technology influencers and we found one of the best ways to do this is to encourage academic achievement through a scholarship program," explains Rentec Direct's president, Nathan Miller.

Rentec Direct, the leading property management software solution, is excited to announce the return of their Tech Mastery Scholarship for Spring 2017. The Tech Mastery Scholarship program from Rentec Direct aims to support the goals and dreams of future technology influencers.

The scholarship is offered to college and graduate students pursuing an education in computer science, software development or a closely related field. As part of the application process, students must submit a cover letter and 1,000-word essay. Entries are judged on creativity, humor and content. Rentec Direct will award up to four $500 scholarships to outstanding students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

“Winning the Tech Mastery Scholarship has been an invaluable opportunity,” said Albert Appouh, one of the 2016 Tech Mastery Scholarship recipients. “This scholarship has provided me with funds to help finance my education, which will ultimately help me advance in my career.”

“We understand that the investment in knowledge pays the best dividends for the future,” explains Rentec Direct president, Nathan Miller. “Rentec wants to support the goals and dreams of future technology influencers and we found one of the best ways to do this is to encourage academic achievement through a scholarship program.”

For full details or to apply for the Tech Mastery Scholarship, students should visit https://www.rentecdirect.com/scholarship/. Submission deadline for Spring 2017 is April 15, 2017.

