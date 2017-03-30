"It’s a pleasure supporting such a worthy cause by helping their team manage these conversations with ease and efficiency.”

Conversocial, a leading social customer engagement platform, announces its partnership with Comic Relief, one of the U.K.’s leading charities. Conversocial supports Comic Relief’s social media strategy by providing resolution management for any incoming queries on social, mobile channels. Comic Relief’s supporters receive in-the-moment social care, while the charity simultaneously helps raise awareness for their cause.

In a bid to encourage fundraising and raise awareness amongst the millennial demographic, Comic Relief is undertaking a digital reorientation to connect with its target audience. The charity is taking a “social-first” approach for digital customer engagement by providing social customer service at scale in a fully integrated manner, simultaneously, placing quality-control at the forefront of their social media operations.

“We're excited to partner with Comic Relief as this world-renowned charity transitions towards a social, mobile approach to engaging with its younger audience,” said Joshua March, Founder and CEO of Conversocial. “Comic Relief is taking their social customer engagement to the next level by engaging conversations across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. It’s a pleasure supporting such a worthy cause by helping their team manage these conversations with ease and efficiency.”

“Using Conversocial as a technology partner has streamlined the process and allowed us to scale our operations very quickly despite absolutely huge volumes of mentions, queries and content about us,” said Pete Durant, Digital Partners Manager of Comic Relief. “Moreover, it has helped us find things that we wouldn’t have previously discovered such as super fundraisers, amazing stories of generosity and incredible workplaces doing the best in fundraising activity. Seeing and engaging with the public allows us get even closer with our supporters.”

About Comic Relief:

Comic Relief is one of the U.K’s leading charities, founded in 1985 with the mission “to drive positive change through the power of entertainment.” It aims to address the root causes of social injustice and poverty. It has raised more than £1billion through its two most iconic biennial fundraising campaigns: Red Nose Day and Sports Relief.

About Conversocial:

Conversocial (@conversocial / http://www.conversocial.com) is a leading customer engagement platform for today’s always-on mobile, social customer. Delivering a unified approach to a new generation of customer interaction, Conversocial enables hundreds of global brands including Audi, Google, Tesco, Pret and more to ensure they are supporting in-the-moment resolution, at scale, to drive profitable and lasting relationships. Socially empowered consumers have a voice and a choice, requiring brands to engage across multiple channels including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, SMS, Instagram, Google Play Store Reviews, YouTube and more, while offering seamless consistency and cohesion. Conversocial creates a clear path for engagement that combines best-in-class technology and world-class services.

Conversocial is a Twitter Certified Partner, Official Instagram Partner and a Facebook Preferred Developer. For more information, visit @conversocial / http://www.conversocial.com.