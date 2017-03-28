Danielle N. Garno, a shareholder in the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has partnered with the Council of International Fashion Designers (CIFD) to launch the first fashion business portal for emerging designers.

Expected to revolutionize the fashion industry, the CIFD platform provides access to experts and information and resources to help emerging brands succeed in the United States. The site is engineered to be a one-stop shop for designers seeking advice and guidance in positioning their businesses for growth in a complex domestic and international fashion market.

The site also features the Bamboo Rose “House of Fashion,” a virtual showroom that provides CIFD members with access to buyers and resources never before possible for an emerging brand, according to CIFD Founder Beth Sobol, a 30-year fashion industry veteran who is also the Founder of Miami Fashion Week.

As a CIFD fashion law partner, Greenberg Traurig and Garno provide the organization’s members access to information about important legal issues in the fashion business through individual counsel and a blog on the CIFD site that covers such topics as corporate formation, temporary visas, the Federal Trade Commission’s Care Labeling Rule and unpaid interns.

“Helping to launch this greatly needed resource for emerging designers who want to take their businesses to the next level and beyond was highly rewarding,” said Garno, who serves as a CIFD fashion law partner. “I look forward to working with the CIFD on many more initiatives to support this young business community that is so essential to the future of the fashion industry as a whole.”

With the site’s launch, CIFD members now have access to the industry’s top experts to help them navigate through the critical business development stages and challenges facing designers, while helping them to grow in today’s digital and disruptive market.

Garno is a shareholder in the Miami Litigation Practice of the firm, where she focuses on specific issues faced by the fashion community. She began her career in fashion law in Greenberg Traurig’s office in 2006, handling cases relating to anti-counterfeiting, trademark infringement and intellectual property issues.

She has written and lectured on legal topics relating primarily to fashion law and was a featured panelist for Miami Fashion Week’s Master Classes, participating as a thought leader in a panel discussion about “The New Dress for Success.” Garno was also a featured speaker during Miami Swim Week, providing information about fashion advertising disclosures on social media. She also has spoken at Harvard Law School on fashion law and the Florida Bar’s Entertainment Arts & Sport Law retreat regarding Fashion & the FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act).

Garno is also actively involved with professional and community organizations. She is Chair-elect of the Beacon Council’s Creative Design Committee and currently sits on the board of Fashion Group International of South Florida. She also is counsel to Style Saves, a non-profit that raises funds through fashion-focused events providing underprivileged students the necessities for back-to-school.

Garno was recognized as Legal Elite in the category of Commercial Litigation by Florida Trend for her work in 2015; Rising Star by Florida Super Lawyers for 2013-2014 and was listed as a team member by Law360’s “Employment Practice Group of the Year” for the years of 2011 and 2013. She received her certification from Fordham’s Fashion Law Institute’s fourth-annual "Fashion Law Bootcamp."

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.