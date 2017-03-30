O’Neal to Exhibit at the ProFood Show in Chicago

“As a leader in the design and construction of food and beverage facilities, O’Neal is proud to be an exhibitor at the ProFood Tech Conference," David Dixon, O'Neal.

O’Neal, Inc., a national integrated design and construction firm, announced that they are exhibiting at the ProFood Tech Conference. The Conference is being held April 4–6, 2017 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

“The ProFood Tech Conference is an excellent forum for the leading food and beverage companies to share ideas, insights and best practices,” said David Dixon, O’Neal’s Food and Beverage Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Leader. “As a leader in the design and construction of food and beverage facilities, O’Neal is proud to be an exhibitor at the ProFood Tech Conference.”

The inaugural ProFood Tech conference is produced by three of the world’s trade show leaders – PACK EXPO, Anuga and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) – ProFood Tech will welcome more than 6,000 key decision makers to convene with 400-plus of the world’s top suppliers over 150,000 net square feet of exhibit floor.

The ProFood Tech Conference Program will feature a wide range of educational experiences covering issues such as: regulations and food safety, consumer trends and marketing, food processing advances and technology, as well as business and leadership development. The conference will kick-off with a keynote address by five-time National Football League (NFL) MVP Peyton Manning on Tuesday, April 4 at 8 a.m.

In addition, the conference features presentations and panel discussions on key industry issues such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), regulatory issues, recall avoidance, conducting internal audits, traceability, documentation, food safety management and much more.

Since 1975, O’Neal has been successfully delivering capital projects in the food and beverage, process chemical, manufacturing, packaging and pulp and paper markets worldwide.

About O’Neal Inc.:

O’Neal Inc. is an integrated design and construction firm that specializes in project delivery. For over 42 years, O’Neal has been successfully delivering capital projects in the food and beverage, process chemical, manufacturing, packaging, and pulp and paper markets worldwide. The company, founded in 1975, is headquartered in Greenville, S.C., with an additional office in Atlanta, Ga. In 2016 O’Neal was named as one of the Best Places to Work in S.C. by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. For information, please visit http://www.onealinc.com.