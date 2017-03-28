Marblehead High School's (MA) Tri-M Chapter. Photo courtesy: Julie Frias. Insouciance Abroad is honored, and excited, to partner with NAfME to support music education and empower talented student musicians to share their skills, to see the world, and to effect change.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is proud to announce Insouciance Abroad as the new supporting sponsor of the Tri-M Music Honor Society® (Tri-M®). Insouciance Abroad works with schools and educators to help them create travel experiences that go beyond just the typical tour. As part of the sponsorship, Insouciance Abroad is committed to partnering with NAfME to help create and support future leaders in music education and music advocacy. Insouciance Abroad has generously sponsored Tri-M’s Chapter of the Year Scholarship Award. The National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly, and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M® chapters are doing.

“Insouciance Abroad is honored, and excited, to partner with NAfME to support music education and empower talented student musicians to share their skills, to see the world, and to effect change,” commented Peter Lombard, Founder and CEO of Insouciance Abroad.

“NAfME looks forward to building strong and mutually beneficial relationships within the communities in which Insouciance Abroad operates, and to increasing the number of middle and high school students participating in the Tri-M program,” said Mike Blakeslee, NAfME Executive Director and CEO.

Additionally, Insouciance Abroad has partnered with NAfME and is offering three music educators the opportunity to travel to the upcoming NAfME National In-Service Conference in Dallas, Texas, November 12-15, for free. In partnership with NAfME, Insouciance Abroad will cover air travel, housing, ground transportation, and the registration fee for the entire event.

To qualify, music educators must submit an application, available on the Insouciance Abroad website, by April 15th. In August 2017, NAfME and Insouciance Abroad will unveil the winners via email. Winners need to have remained subscribed and must respond within a designated period of time or forfeit their prize. Join your peers, learn, be inspired, and experience traveling with Insouciance Abroad. Enter here for your chance to win!

The Tri-M Music Honor Society® is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership. Through more than 1,780 active chartered chapters, and approximately 70,000 student members, Tri-M has helped young people provide years of service through music in schools throughout the world. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME).

National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association orchestrates success for millions of students nationwide and has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members, the organization is the voice of music education in the United States.