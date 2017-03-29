CodeWeavers Release v.2 Tech Preview for CrossOver Android

CrossOver Android - Run Windows app on Android The portability and convenience of a Chromebook combined with the library of Windows applications, as well as Android and Chrome applications, will give most end users a complete solution.

CodeWeavers, Inc., developer of CrossOver—the easiest, fastest way to run Windows software on Mac, Linux, Android, and Chrome OS—announced the V.2 Tech Preview of CrossOver Android. The latest Tech Preview now gives Chrome OD and Android users access to Microsoft Office 2013, the Steam Client, Wizard101, and other interesting Windows applications too numerous to mention. Additionally, V.2 Tech Preview includes multi-window support for running multiple applications, cut and paste between Windows applications and Android applications, and an enhanced user interface that makes installing applications simpler and more intuitive.

Initially released in August, CrossOver Android was a proof-of-concept for running Windows applications on Android devices. Over the course of six months, CrossOver Android has evolved from a concept with interesting potential to a more developed technology that is rapidly incorporating support for a larger library of Windows applications. It is also bringing the convenience, ease, and interoperability of the full-featured modern Office suite to Android and Chrome OS users.

“I’m incredibly excited about CrossOver Android. The technology is rapidly coming up to speed with our Windows application support for our other software platforms,” exclaims President James Ramey. “The portability and convenience of a Chromebook combined with the library of Windows applications, as well as Android and Chrome applications, will give most end users a complete solution. ”

CrossOver Android is available today in the Google Play Store in closed Beta. Users can request access to the Beta program by signing up at https://www.codeweavers.com/products/crossover-android.

