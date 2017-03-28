Lander Moab Case Minimizes Extreme Weather Effects

Lander Moab Case Not only does Moab look cool, it has the potential to keep your phone running better, and for longer periods of time.

Lander™, the creator of expedition-inspired mobile accessories, has released a revolutionary new case design. Moab™ is a "climate control" case that helps maintain a phone’s optimal operating temperature in extreme weather conditions, delivering consistent performance and extended battery life.

“The Moab is amazing as it provides true outdoor protection without needless bulk and weight,” said Kasey Feller, Lander brand manager. “Not only does Moab look cool, it has the potential to keep your phone running better, and for longer periods of time.”

The Moab case is a breakthrough that fuses military drop protection with Thermoline™ insulation technology, a unique temperature regulating component within various ultra-tough electronics. This cutting-edge blanket helps maintain optimal operating temperatures in extreme climates.

Prolonged exposure to temperatures that swing outside of 32-95°F can negatively impact daily performance and permanently damage a battery. Moab’s advanced insulation layer keeps iPhone performing at peak levels for longer periods of time.

Moab, a truly innovative product, intelligently traps and releases heat based upon the external conditions around it. Additional key differentiating features include:



Anchor System: Detachable wrist lanyard helps prevent drops

Crush Zones: Compression zones provide bulk-free military impact protection

Siped Edges: Textured siding provides confident grip and comfort

Illumifind™: Subtle reflective details enable quick location in the dark

Extra Wide Buttons: Landing pad for gloved use provides simplified handling during cold weather activities (photography, skiing/boarding, etc.)

Named after southern Utah’s outdoorist desert paradise, Moab is famous for its beautiful sandstone landscape, countless adventures and extreme year-round temperatures.

Lander’s Moab case will be available for purchase in late April, and is compatible with all iPhone 6/6s/7 size variants for $39.99 in both black and purple. To learn more about the Moab case for iPhone, visit Lander.

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for your journey, wherever it may take you. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, backpacks and chargers—products designed for the explorer in all of us. For more information, visit Lander.

