Kahiki + Columbus Crew SC Kick Off Bold Partnership

Kahiki Foods, a bold, exciting brand and a growing Columbus company, today announced its 2017-2018 sponsorship agreement with Columbus Crew SC. This new partnership includes media and promotional events with the team, and even better, Crew SC fans will enjoy crunchy, saucy Kahiki foods at the “Big Orange Box”, located near the entrance to MAPFRE® Stadium. This location will offer a limited assortment of Kahiki’s wildly popular items, and Crew SC Fans can now experience Kahiki in a way that will remind some of the landmark Kahiki Supper Club, which for years enticed hungry Columbusites with fantastic Asian foods.

Besides shared values, Kahiki shares a similar history with Crew SC. When the club first took the field in 1996, Kahiki was just hitting the streets with its first line of frozen foods. Then in 2014, Crew SC transitioned to a new chapter in their history with new on-field and front-office leadership. Kahiki did the same, with new leadership and the launch of its All Natural product line. Today, both teams leverage the creativity, skills and teamwork that comes from diversity, with the Crew SC squad representing 10 different countries, and the Kahiki “players” coming from 22 different countries.

“Crew SC and Kahiki are both authentically Columbus brands with heritage and modern vision,” said Crew SC President of Business Operations Andy Loughnane. “Crew SC’s partnership with Kahiki and the creation of their dedicated South Plaza location represents the introduction of fun, local, and unique menu items into our matchday experience and we are proud to welcome Kahiki into our family.”

This is a perfect time for the Kahiki/Crew SC partnership. Kahiki is expanding its presence in Columbus, with its frozen Asian specialties now available in Walmart, Giant Eagle, Meijer, Sam’s Club, Marc’s, Kroger and other retail outlets. “Our partnership with Crew SC is part of a long-term plan for growth in the Columbus market. The positive associations and promotional opportunities from working closely with the club will be exciting for both of our fans,” said Kahuna Kelly.

