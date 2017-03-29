The VH-80 is the World’s First Bilateral Laser Distance Measurer

“VH-80 is a perfect gift for everyone who engages in projects involving house remodeling, interior design, exhibition design, home improvement and more,” adds Youn. “We can’t wait to see what users are able to achieve with this groundbreaking new device.”

VH-80, the world’s first bilateral laser distance measurer that promises to completely revolutionize the way the world measures distance, is live on Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having raised more than 100% of their raise goal in the first 24 hours.

For years, the simple act of taking a measurement between two points has changed very little. Rulers and tape measures are still the norm and people still need to physically travel from one side to another to achieve the entire full length. The VH-80 is a revolutionary new step forward that challenges everything the world knows about taking measurements.

VH-80 is a bilateral laser distance measurer that shoots two pulses of laser light from two sources in opposite directions and measures the amount of time it takes for each pulse to bounce back to its accompanied sensors. Since light moves at a constant, VH-80 can calculate the distance between itself and the targets with incredibly high accuracy.

"There are definitely problems with measuring the conventional way. To measure heights, you have to crouch to reach the start and often require a ladder. When the measurement is wider than your arms length, you most likely need an extra person to help. And most importantly, all of this brings your measurements’ accuracy at risk,” says Marketing Manager Hugo Youn. “Not having to move yourself in order to take measurements eliminates all of these problems. Vh-80’s improved convenience for the body also makes taking measurements more accessible for anyone with bodily problems and makes potentially dangerous measuring environments safer.”

Two laser diodes mean VH-80 can take three measurements per single action: the left, right and total combined. Therefore, when measuring multiple lengths, the advantages to using VH-80 is exponentially increased, reducing a user’s moves by a factor of three. VH-80's measurement covers a total of 80 meters. That's the length of a soccer field which can be measured in an instant with VH-80 rather than having to physically walk from one side of the field to the other.

While the VH-80 is a bilateral laser distance measurer, it can also function in a single direction as well. While the bilateral setting is default, users can easily switch to a single laser measurement setting, measured from the base or front. In addition, the VH-80 can measure in several different modes; continuous measurement, which allows users to move the device and calculate in real time the distance of each side, as well as area, volume, and pythagorean equation.

The VH-80 also is compatible with a free downloadable app which is able to utilize a smart device to receive data live from VH-80 through Bluetooth 4.0. Depending on the internal memory of the smart device, the number of measurements users can save is practically infinite.

The accuracy of the VH-80 laser measurement is ± 3mm with class II laser diodes. Each diode can measure up the 40m - for a total of 80m. The device weighs only 150 grams. Users can hang it lightly from a strap around your wrist or neck and keep hands free all day while keeping it close by when needed. The clear white backlit simple interface allows users to easily work in darker environments as well.

“VH-80 is a perfect gift for everyone who engages in projects involving house remodeling, interior design, exhibition design, home improvement and more,” adds Youn. “We can’t wait to see what users are able to achieve with this groundbreaking new device."

The VH-80 is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2o3qSDq

About Magpie Technology Inc.

Magpie Technology Inc. is a start up company based in Seoul, South Korea. Our product VH-80 is a Bilateral Laser Distance Measuring Device which allows you to measure your surrounding while radically minimizing the time and energy spent.

For more information on Magpie Technology please visit http://www.magpie-tech.com/