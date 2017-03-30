Eagle Eye Networks Launches Remote Camera Power Cycling

The Eagle Eye Reseller Dashboard provides robust control of the video system and now enables value-adding resellers like Stanley Security to cycle power on cameras and remediate the most common of networking challenges.

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. today announced the integration of its managed network switches to the Eagle Eye Security Camera VMS. This enhancement allows for control of the switch and all cameras from within the Eagle Eye user interface. With this enhancement, service companies can reduce support costs by remotely power cycling specific PoE ports with the click of a button. Notably, this rollout allows for remote configuration of managed switches from personnel with little to no IT training or expertise.

Eagle Eye Networks offers multiple managed PoE switches. These switches are designed specifically for video surveillance and integrate with the Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera VMS. These managed switches have 8, 16, or 24 Class 3 PoE ports and two 1 GB uplinks. Each chassis is of sturdy steel construction. These switches do not require configuration when used in conjunction with the Eagle Eye Security Camera VMS.

“At Eagle Eye Networks we are committed to continuous delivery of value generating features,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “With this latest enhancement, service companies can avoid truck rolls when camera firmware crashes and a camera reboot is necessary.”

Additionally, Eagle Eye has improved its 303 and 403 bridges to add remote management of integrated PoE ports. These bridges are designed to meet the needs of customers with limited rack space, combining the functionality of a bridge and a managed switch into one device. Each of these appliances are 16.8 x 12 x 1.7,” have a single power supply, dual Gigabit network ports, and 8 remotely managed PoE camera ports.

Eagle Eye also recently announced the release of its new ruggedized Eagle Eye Bridge 305 with 4 integrated camera ports and an all-aluminum enclosure designed for demanding industrial applications and supporting a wide operational temperature range. This appliance includes the same remote power cycling feature.

Stuart Douglas, Product Manager, Video Technologies with Stanley Security United Kingdom stated, “Eagle Eye’s recent announcement around the management of network switches is ideal for service companies seeking to resolve customer’s video outages remotely and expeditiously. The Eagle Eye Reseller Dashboard provides robust control of the video system and now enables value-adding resellers like Stanley Security to cycle power on cameras and remediate the most common of networking challenges.”

For more information about Eagle Eye Networks Managed Switch integration, visit https://www.eagleeyenetworks.com/integrated-managed-switches-bridge-poe-ports/

Learn more about Eagle Eye Networks Managed Switches by visiting https://www.eagleeyenetworks.com/product/managed-poe-switches

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks delivers the fastest growing, on-demand cloud based security and operations video management system (VMS) providing both cloud and on premise recording. Eagle Eye also provides a cloud video API for integrations and application development. The Eagle Eye Platform offers secure, encrypted recording, camera management, mobile viewing and alerts – all 100% cloud managed. The API platform uses the Eagle Eye Big Data Video FrameworkTM, with time based data structures used for indexing, search, retrieval and analysis of the live and archived video. Eagle Eye Networks sells through authorized reseller and installation partners. http://www.EagleEyeNetworks.com

