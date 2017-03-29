2017 Frontier Precision Minnesota Geospatial Users Group Event

Frontier Precision User Conference Frontier’s annual Minnesota Users Group will be held April 6, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, in Brooklyn Center, MN.

Participants attend informative track sessions throughout the day, with topics tailored to address a variety of applications, updates, and questions customers may have in their chosen field. Registration to the event also includes access to Trimble Representatives and Product Managers, lunch, and onsite firmware and software upgrades.

Frontier Precision has partnered this year with Advance Acceptance, and representatives from Advance Acceptance will be participating in this year’s Frontier Precision Minnesota Users Group. Advance Acceptance provides simple equipment financing and leasing options to help you make your equipment purchase with Frontier Precision. Frontier is proud to be an employee-owned company, and you can rest assured that Frontier is going to go the extra mile to take care of you.

"We're proud to be a part of the Frontier Precision Minnesota Users Group. It's exciting to meet our mutual customers in person, as well as support the Frontier team, whom we've provided direct equipment financing solutions to for several years," Conrad Magalis, Marketing Manager, Advance Acceptance – First Western Bank & Trust.

The full day conference starts with registration and Sign in at 7:00 a.m., with the opening session beginning at 8:00 a.m. The conference runs until 4:30 p.m.

For more information on Frontier Precision, visit http://www.frontierprecision.com, or contact us with any further questions on the 2017 Frontier Precision Minnesota Users Group, at 763-496-1366.

For more information about equipment finance services provided by Advance Acceptance, visit them online at http://www.advanceacceptance.com.

