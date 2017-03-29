This is a rare chance to get deeper understanding of what’s happening in the economy and markets so investors can make their money come in like a lion and out like a lamb for March and going forward this year.

EquityBuild announces a new master class on what investors need to be aware of in today’s market. Experts Adam Gordon and Stephan Piscano will talk to investors about why savvy investors know that looks can be deceiving with the economy. The experts will show why investors need to look deeper and what they need to specifically look at with the economy and the markets.

This webinar goes into more depth, building on the previous March webinar, going through what investing wisely means for 2017. The experts will review asset classes such as stocks, bonds, and oil and gas. In addition, they will go into detail about tax advantages viewers need to consider in their investment strategy, as well as outlining key points on real estate investing.

"This is a key webinar for understanding what's at risk in 2017. We like to say this training shows how to Beware the Ides of the Market," said Shaun Cohen, vice president of EquityBuild. "This is a rare chance to get deeper understanding of what's happening in the economy and markets so investors can make their money come in like a lion and out like a lamb for March and going forward this year."

Here is the upcoming webinar master class to attend March 30, 2017:

EquityBuild Finance: Investors Must Be Aware in Today’s Market – Join the experts to learn how to minimize investing risk and discover what the best investment strategies are now. Register for this special event here.

EquityBuild Finance is committed to putting its extensive knowledge and unique Operational Mastery of the real estate investing process to work for regular people, maximizing their returns and minimizing their risk at every step. By doing this EquityBuild Finance helps its investors achieve financial freedom while improving neighborhoods and providing hard-working families with nicer, safer places to live.

Founded by father-son team Jerry and Shaun Cohen, this company gives people the freedom and time to pursue their passions with the people they love. EquityBuild Finance is ushering in a new era, making real estate investing more secure and reliable than ever. To find out more visit us at http://www.EquityBuildFinance.com.

