American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce the winners of the AQS Quilt Contest. Over $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at AQS QuiltWeek® – Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster AQS QuiltWeek® event will run from March 29 to April 1 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.

As part of the American Quilter’s Society’s celebration of quilting excellence, the contest recognizes the skill and creativity of today’s quiltmakers, as artists compete in the AQS Quilt Contest for more than $50,000 in cash awards. Entries come from around the world to compete in the contest. This year’s winners come from thirteen different states and seven countries.

These winning quilts will astound the 15,000 quilters expected to visit AQS QuiltWeek in Lancaster this week:

Award Winners

2017 AQS QuiltWeek® - Lancaster

March 29 – April 1, 2017

Best of Show Award

#321 AZTEC SUNSET, Linda Roy, Knoxville, TN

Best Wall Quilt Award

#703 STICK WITH ME KID, Jan Berg-Rezmer, Gladwin, MI

Best Use of Color Award

#411 GARDEN PARTY #2, Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry, Port Townsend, WA

Best Original Design Award

#217 MOONFLOWER, Molly Y. Hamilton-McNally, Tehachapi, CA

Best Hand Workmanship Award

#314 MY SWEET HOUSE WITH KIRARA, Ayako Kawakami, Funabashi, Chiba, Japan

Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award

#601 COUNTRY ROADS, Joanne Baeth, Bonanza, OR

Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award

#229 INTO THE WESTWARD SUN, Bethanne Nemesh, Allentown, PA

Large Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted

First #122 EWE ARE MY SUNSHINE, Janet Stone, Overland Park, KS

Second #124 WINTER FIELDS, Cynthia L. Vogt, Kennewick, WA

Third #101 AUTUMN NIGHT FANTASY, Makiko Aoki, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan

Hon. Mention #115 A SHARED DESTINY, Patricia Kennedy-Zafred, Murrysville, PA

Large Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted

First #231 BARBARA’S CIRCLE, Beth Nufer and Clem Buzick, Brookings, OR

Second #203 THE BIG BANG, Kathie Beltz and Mara Novak, Greenfield, NH

Third #209 FEATHERATION 2BLU, Lyn Crump, Withcott, Queensland, Australia

Hon. Mention #214 REFLECTIONS OF CAPE TOWN, Cynthia England, Dickinson, TX

Hand Quilted Quilts

First #313 BABY BLUES, Antonia Hering, Hoorn, Noord-Holland, Netherlands

Second #308 CRAZY BIRDS, Donna Douglass, Apollo Beach, FL

Third #325 FUN AND FANCY, Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth, CA

Hon. Mention #310 STRIPE TEASE, Jennifer Emry, Arlington, VA

Wall Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted

First #431 THE VENETIAN, Jan Soules, Elk Grove, CA

Second #406 BEAUTY IS IN THE BLUES, Andrea Brokenshire, Round Rock, TX

Third #418 MAGICAL TOYS, Flora Joy, Johnson City, TN

Hon. Mention #410 WHEN I’M 64, Diane J. Evans, Schenectady, NY

Wall Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted

First #504 IT’S NOT EASY BEING GREEN 5, Simone de Haan, Beverwijk, Noord-Holland, Netherlands

Second #518 TUSCANY VILLAGE, Claudia Scheja, Werne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Third #519 SILK ROAD SAMPLER, Melissa Sobotka, Richardson, TX

Hon. Mention #507 AN EARLY SPRING DAY, Noriko Endo, Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

Wall Quilts – Landscape

First #608 SUMMER SOLSTICE, Leah Gravells, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Second #613 DREAM HOUSES 2, Karen Turnbull, Laguna Niguel, CA

Third #610 Z IS FOR ZINNIA, C IS FOR COSMOS, Kathie R. Kerler, Portland, OR

Hon. Mention #607 THE CANYON, Shirley Gisi, Colorado Springs, CO

Wall Quilts – 1st Entry in an AQS Lancaster Quilt Contest

First #706 MY LITTLE ENCHANTED COMPASS, Cristina Arcenegui Bono, Alcalá de Guadaíra, Sevilla, Spain

Second #721 EMBERS, Stephanie Zacharer Ruyle, Denver, CO

Third #711 KINETIC BEAUTY, Shelley Doyal, Geneva, FL

Hon. Mention #718 BETWEEN THE LINES, Wilma Moss, Sulphur Springs, TX

All of the winning quilts, as well as those of the semifinalists, will be on display at the Lancaster County Convention Center from Wednesday through Saturday. In addition, AQS QuiltWeek will be hosting a number of other special exhibits, workshops with some of the top talent in the quilt industry, and an extensive merchant mall comprised of both local and national vendors.

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek is $14 per day and tickets can be purchased at the door. Multi-day tickets are available. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ticket and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903.

About the American Quilter’s Society

The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 33 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. At AQS, we believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine. For more information on the American Quilter’s Society, please visit http://www.americanquilter.com or call 1-270-898-7903.