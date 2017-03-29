American Quilter’s Society Awards over $50,000 to Contest Winners at AQS QuiltWeek in Lancaster, PA

Share Article

American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce the winners of the AQS Quilt Contest. Over $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at AQS QuiltWeek® – Lancaster, PA.

AZTEC SUNSET, Linda Roy, Knoxville, TN

(PRWEB)

American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce the winners of the AQS Quilt Contest. Over $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at AQS QuiltWeek® – Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster AQS QuiltWeek® event will run from March 29 to April 1 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.

As part of the American Quilter’s Society’s celebration of quilting excellence, the contest recognizes the skill and creativity of today’s quiltmakers, as artists compete in the AQS Quilt Contest for more than $50,000 in cash awards. Entries come from around the world to compete in the contest. This year’s winners come from thirteen different states and seven countries.

These winning quilts will astound the 15,000 quilters expected to visit AQS QuiltWeek in Lancaster this week:

Award Winners
2017 AQS QuiltWeek® - Lancaster
March 29 – April 1, 2017

Best of Show Award
#321    AZTEC SUNSET, Linda Roy, Knoxville, TN

Best Wall Quilt Award
#703    STICK WITH ME KID, Jan Berg-Rezmer, Gladwin, MI

Best Use of Color Award
#411    GARDEN PARTY #2, Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry, Port Townsend, WA

Best Original Design Award
#217    MOONFLOWER, Molly Y. Hamilton-McNally, Tehachapi, CA

Best Hand Workmanship Award
#314    MY SWEET HOUSE WITH KIRARA, Ayako Kawakami, Funabashi, Chiba, Japan

Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award
#601    COUNTRY ROADS, Joanne Baeth, Bonanza, OR

Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award
#229    INTO THE WESTWARD SUN, Bethanne Nemesh, Allentown, PA

Large Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted
First        #122    EWE ARE MY SUNSHINE, Janet Stone, Overland Park, KS
Second        #124    WINTER FIELDS, Cynthia L. Vogt, Kennewick, WA
Third        #101    AUTUMN NIGHT FANTASY, Makiko Aoki, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan
Hon. Mention    #115    A SHARED DESTINY, Patricia Kennedy-Zafred, Murrysville, PA

Large Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted
First        #231    BARBARA’S CIRCLE, Beth Nufer and Clem Buzick, Brookings, OR
Second        #203    THE BIG BANG, Kathie Beltz and Mara Novak, Greenfield, NH
Third        #209    FEATHERATION 2BLU, Lyn Crump, Withcott, Queensland, Australia
Hon. Mention    #214    REFLECTIONS OF CAPE TOWN, Cynthia England, Dickinson, TX

Hand Quilted Quilts
First        #313    BABY BLUES, Antonia Hering, Hoorn, Noord-Holland, Netherlands
Second        #308    CRAZY BIRDS, Donna Douglass, Apollo Beach, FL
Third        #325    FUN AND FANCY, Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth, CA
Hon. Mention    #310    STRIPE TEASE, Jennifer Emry, Arlington, VA

Wall Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted
First        #431    THE VENETIAN, Jan Soules, Elk Grove, CA
Second        #406    BEAUTY IS IN THE BLUES, Andrea Brokenshire, Round Rock, TX
Third        #418    MAGICAL TOYS, Flora Joy, Johnson City, TN
Hon. Mention    #410    WHEN I’M 64, Diane J. Evans, Schenectady, NY

Wall Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted
First        #504    IT’S NOT EASY BEING GREEN 5, Simone de Haan, Beverwijk, Noord-Holland, Netherlands
Second        #518    TUSCANY VILLAGE, Claudia Scheja, Werne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Third        #519    SILK ROAD SAMPLER, Melissa Sobotka, Richardson, TX
Hon. Mention    #507    AN EARLY SPRING DAY, Noriko Endo, Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

Wall Quilts – Landscape
First        #608    SUMMER SOLSTICE, Leah Gravells, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Second        #613    DREAM HOUSES 2, Karen Turnbull, Laguna Niguel, CA
Third        #610    Z IS FOR ZINNIA, C IS FOR COSMOS, Kathie R. Kerler, Portland, OR
Hon. Mention    #607    THE CANYON, Shirley Gisi, Colorado Springs, CO

Wall Quilts – 1st Entry in an AQS Lancaster Quilt Contest
First        #706    MY LITTLE ENCHANTED COMPASS, Cristina Arcenegui Bono, Alcalá de Guadaíra, Sevilla, Spain
Second        #721    EMBERS, Stephanie Zacharer Ruyle, Denver, CO
Third        #711    KINETIC BEAUTY, Shelley Doyal, Geneva, FL
Hon. Mention    #718    BETWEEN THE LINES, Wilma Moss, Sulphur Springs, TX

All of the winning quilts, as well as those of the semifinalists, will be on display at the Lancaster County Convention Center from Wednesday through Saturday. In addition, AQS QuiltWeek will be hosting a number of other special exhibits, workshops with some of the top talent in the quilt industry, and an extensive merchant mall comprised of both local and national vendors.

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek is $14 per day and tickets can be purchased at the door. Multi-day tickets are available. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ticket and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903.

About the American Quilter’s Society

The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 33 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. At AQS, we believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine. For more information on the American Quilter’s Society, please visit http://www.americanquilter.com or call 1-270-898-7903.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Katherine Rupp
American Quilter's Society
+1 (270) 898-7903
Email >
Visit website