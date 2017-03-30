Emtec Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN

With the ever evolving shift in technical landscape toward cloud based services, mobile, and greater analytics capabilities, Emtec is dedicated to deepening our certifications with market-leading partners.

Emtec, Inc., a leading IT consulting firm that enables end-to-end digital transformation, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

“With the ever evolving shift in technical landscape toward cloud based services, mobile, and greater analytics capabilities, Emtec is dedicated to deepening our certifications with market-leading partners,” said Sunil Misra, President, Emtec. “We are proud to offer expanded expertise in Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce Analytics Cloud and more including best-of-breed Lenovo, HP, BMC and Alcatel technologies to help clients provide outstanding customer experiences, realize operational efficiencies, drive business transformation, and innovate in their markets.”

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

About Emtec

Emtec is an IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes.

We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead their industry. Our “Client for Life” approach is built upon over 20 years of delivering rapid, meaningful and lasting business value.

Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications, as well as a suite of Analytics and Infrastructure Services. http://www.emtecinc.com

