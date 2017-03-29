As Tony Roma’s continues to grow and delight fans around the world, we are excited to announce this new agreement that brings the iconic Tony Roma’s brand to a whole new generation of fans in Central America

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, announces the signing of a new development agreement that will bring Tony Roma’s world-famous ribs to Nicaragua for the first time. The agreement with Desarrollos Y Atracciones Turisticas S.A. (DATURSA), a subsidiary of Grupo Carvajal, is for two Tony Roma’s restaurants, with the initial brand launch planned for Managua. The addition of Nicaragua strengthens Tony Roma’s presence in Central America and expands the brand’s presence in the region to now include Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama.

“As Tony Roma’s continues to grow and delight fans around the world, we are excited to announce this new agreement that brings the iconic Tony Roma’s brand to a whole new generation of fans in Central America,” said Stephen K. Judge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Romacorp, Inc. “Our world-famous ribs and signature food and beverages, combined with an exceptional dining experience, are sure to thrill the Nicaraguan consumer and bring a new dining experience to the market. We’re eager to begin this journey with Gerardo Hernandez and his team, and we are confident that their strong passion for the brand and knowledge of the local market will help them make Tony Roma’s a guest favorite in Nicaragua for years to come.”

This announcement comes as Tony Roma’s celebrates its 45th anniversary, a remarkable milestone unmatched by any American casual dining restaurant chain. Since first opening its doors in Miami, Florida in 1972, Tony Roma’s has become one of the most globally recognized brands in the restaurant industry. With restaurants in more than 30 countries around the world, Tony Roma’s continued growth has established the brand as the largest casual dining chain in the world specializing in ribs.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to establish and grow the Tony Roma’s brand in Nicaragua, and we are confident in our ability to drive success in the Nicaraguan market as it enters a new phase of growth in the tourism industry,” said Gerardo Hernandez Casco, Managing Principal of Tony Roma’s Nicaragua. “The Tony Roma’s franchise is one of the most recognized brands in the world due to its specialty in ribs and high-quality service, and we’re proud to represent the brand.”

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 150 restaurant locations in more than 30 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 45 years ago in North Miami, Florida. Tony Roma's is also proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities, in an effort to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.