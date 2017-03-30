RJ Young Acquires ACS Technologies

AJ Baggott & Chip Crunk of RJ Young Welcomes John Alfano & Kevin Coleman of ASC Technologies The ACS team has grown a fantastic business and an impressive network of customers. Customers will benefit from the expertise and service for which we are known.

RJ Young announced today it has completed the acquisition of ACS Technologies, Inc., a privately-owned office equipment dealer.

Founded in 1975, ACS Technologies has serviced the greater Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery and Selma areas. The acquisition of ACS Technologies further widens RJ Young’s footprint in Alabama.

“This deal brings RJ Young together with one of the largest office equipment dealers in the state of Alabama," said RJ Young President & CEO, Chip Crunk. "The ACS team has grown a fantastic business and an impressive network of customers. Customers will benefit from the expertise and service for which we are known.”

All sales and service employees from ACS Technologies will remain in Alabama to continue support and service for customer accounts. These employees will join more than 520 employees of RJ Young to assure the continued high expectations of standards in sales and service.

The acquisition closed on March 28, 2017 and RJ Young’s Chris Clark has been appointed as Regional Sales Manager for the Alabama territories.

