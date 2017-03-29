Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced that its Panasonic Security Business Group has formally integrated the company’s security camera and related devices business with the business of Video Insight, the video management system software and storage company that Panasonic acquired in 2015.

Based in Houston, Texas, Panasonic Security Business Group will focus on delivering technology solutions that will truly provide positive business outcomes for customers. Panasonic Security Business Group will continue to provide its technologies through authorized resellers, wholesale distributors, and manufacturers’ representatives.

“This important milestone bolsters our ability to provide end-to-end video and access control solutions to our customers in every market, regardless of complexity and budgets,” says M. Faisal Pandit, Senior Vice President, who leads the Security Business Group. “With this integration of operations, we are well-positioned to take the Panasonic security solutions business to a whole new level.”

For more information about Panasonic Security Business Group, and its latest video surveillance and access control technology, visit the Panasonic booth #23057 at ISC West.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and the hub of Panasonic’s U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine’s 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution. Learn more about Panasonic at us.panasonic.com/news.

