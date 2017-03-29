The OEM Partner Program provides partners with the opportunity to embed Conga’s best-in-class solutions into their own tools and solutions to better simplify and automate their customers’ Salesforce experience.

Conga, an application provider for businesses looking to optimize their CRM investment, today announced the continued growth of its successful OEM Partner Program. Since April of 2016, Conga has partnered with more than 65 companies, forging strong relationships with innovative organizations like Sage Group, FinancialForce, Navatar, Fonteva, Kimble and AscentERP.

The OEM Partner Program provides partners with the opportunity to embed Conga’s best-in-class solutions into their own tools and solutions to better simplify and automate their customers’ Salesforce experience. Partners can access a broader feature set and integrated document generation and reporting capabilities, as well as data retrieval and presentation. Through its trusted partner ecosystem, Conga delivers a proven set of solutions to more than 8,000 customers in 45 countries.

“We are very happy to be able to offer our customers the powerful document management capabilities of Conga now natively available within Sage Live, our cloud business management solution for growing businesses,” said Michael De Jongh, Vice President ISV & Developer Program, Sage Group.

By joining the program, Conga partners can embed valuable features into their products to bring them to market faster, while lowering support costs and raising margins to increase incremental revenue. With Conga, partners can simplify and streamline the sales process, eliminating the need to work with third party vendors while staying focused on their core competencies.

Through the program, partners can offer a wide range of benefits to their customers, including:



Quicker implementation and faster time-to-value in deploying their own solutions

Lower cost of ownership, eliminating custom work and maintenance

Pre-built and easy-to-work with templates for maximum document branding capabilities

Simplified support with a single vendor

“Our partners appreciate the ability to deliver pre-built integrations with Conga’s core business solutions to their customers,” said Drew Quinlan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Accounts at Conga. “That means one contract to sign, one invoice to pay and one person to call for support – via an integration they don’t have to build and maintain themselves. Partners can take advantage of easy implementation and seamless integration with the application they already use daily.”

“We are committed to ensuring our customers are as successful as possible through the use of our applications and the Salesforce Platform,” said Joe Fuca, President of World Wide Field Operations at FinancialForce. “Working with trusted partners like Conga allows us to ensure that we continue to provide value for our customers by helping them to automate and simplify the document generation and delivery process and to maximize efficiency.”

Join the 65 OEMs that have already made the move to partner with Conga. Find out more today at: https://getconga.com/about/partners/oem-partners/.

About Conga

Conga® developed its suite of enterprise-grade applications to help businesses using the Salesforce Sales Cloud optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 8,000 businesses in 45+ countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.