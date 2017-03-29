CallRail, the world’s most popular call analytics provider, was ranked by business software review program G2 Crowd as the top overall call tracking software product for the third year in a row and the leader in call tracking customer satisfaction.

The G2 Crowd Call Tracking Grid report is based on more than 1,500 reviews written by business professionals. Of the 386 reviews submitted by marketing professionals for CallRail, 98 percent provided 4-star or 5-star ratings.

CallRail also recently garnered a 91 percent G2 Satisfaction Score by enterprise-level businesses, nearly double that of the nearest competitor. They also achieved a 93 percent score among small businesses and a 94 percent score among mid-market companies. According to G2 Crowd, customer satisfaction scores are based on reviewers’ likeliness to recommend the product to a friend or colleague, and an impressive 93 percent of CallRail customers overall said they would recommend CallRail to their peers.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our services by G2 Crowd and our customers,” said Lance Weatherby, VP of sales and marketing at CallRail. “At CallRail, we’re passionate about building products that help the businesses we work with meet their end goals. This is a strong testimony that our approach to building powerful, intuitive call analytics for data-driven marketers is on target.”

The G2 Crowd ranking comes after a series of new CallRail features that advance the analytics capabilities for its customers. Launched this month, CallRail’s SMS analytics feature allows marketers to better gather insights from customers via text message. CallScore, unveiled in October, leverages machine learning to automatically qualify phone call leads and displays call visualizations that provide additional information about a specific conversation.

“From recent awards to feature launches, 2017 has already been a year of great achievements for CallRail,” said Weatherby. “This success goes to show how both great user experience and serious analytics can work side by side, and we’ll continue to strive to achieve this balance as the rest of the year unfolds.”

To view the full G2 Crowd Grid℠ report on call tracking software, please visit http://www.g2crowd.com/categories/inbound-call-tracking.

About CallRail

CallRail provides call tracking and analytics to more than 50,000 companies and marketing agencies in North America. CallRail's intuitive software helps data-driven marketers optimize the performance of their advertising campaigns, increase sales effectiveness, and improve customer retention. Learn more at http://www.callrail.com.