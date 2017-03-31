MIS Announces Release of Revolutionary B+ Implant Surface

Fractures within the bone (B+) after implant removal With the initial results from testing of the B+ surface it was discovered that for the first time specific bio-chemical bonding can be obtained already at the very early healing phase after implantation.

The B+ is a monolayer of multi-phosphonate molecules designed to integrate into the surface chemistry of the Titanium dioxide of the implant, while at the same time, creating a layer that perfectly integrates with existing and newly forming bone.

Dr. Bjorn-owe Aronsson, who along with his team at NBM (Nano Bridging Molecules), developed this unique surface has presented case studies where B+ has proven very efficient in maintaining bone level over time. This is particularly beneficial for patients with compromised bone healing and poor blood supply. The specific bone-bonding properties of the surface have proven to produce greater fixation of the implant in the early stages post placement, as well as greater stability in later stages. Dr. Aronsson explains the driving force for doing this important research and ultimately what lead to the discovery: "Titanium is used as implant material due to its inertness and good acceptance by the body. Over the years, however, a wish for faster and more predictable integration with the bone has been driving research around the importance of the surface structural and chemical properties."

B+ phosphonates have a very high affinity to the Titanium dioxide, which enables a true covalent chemical bond. The unique properties of this layer also make it extremely hydrophilic, which facilitates the colonization of cells on the surface in a natural way. Research has even shown that blood vessels grow directly into the surface of the implant, which is unaffected by the oral environment and has been proven very stable in different pH levels. In fact, Dr. Aronsson reveals that "With the initial results from testing of the B+ surface it was discovered that for the first time specific bio-chemical bonding can be obtained already at the very early healing phase after implantation."

MIS was very excited to learn about these discoveries, and immediately saw the potential for a major breakthrough. Dr. Aronsson and his team searched for the right company to partner with and were equally enthusiastic about embarking onto the commercialization phase with a company who will be able to provide them with fast implementation and a strong position in the market to take their product forward.

Currently, MIS has launched a user experience project, which includes 250 doctors world-wide who will each be using 10 of the B+ treated implants and reporting their findings. Results of studies conducted by Dr. Aronsson and his team are extremely promising and both partners are exploring future applications for this advancement.

For more details, visit the B+ Minisite: http://bplus.mis-implants.com/