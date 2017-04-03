“If applicants can't construct an engaging CV they're not going to progress.”

Mr Caller, who has been recruiting exceptional private tutors for clients around the world since 1999, expressed concerns on his personal blog[1] that teachers - particularly of primary aged children - looking to make the move into the private tutoring industry were selling themselves short on their CVs by making glaring errors, and highlighted some of the red flags that could mean a resumé ends up on the ‘rejected’ pile.

Mr Caller commented: "There are some truly talented teachers out there, but it can be more challenging for us to recruit primary school teachers. The move towards tutoring is a bigger leap for them than for secondary school teachers, as the demands and requirements of full-time private tutoring involve an increased level of personal scrutiny. Primary school teachers are not required to have a university degree and, while not having a degree does not necessarily make someone a less competent teacher, some of the skills many educators learn in their University years, such as critical thinking and constructing a cohesive argument, are very desirable in private tutoring, even with younger children. If applicants can't construct an engaging CV they're not going to progress."

As well as obvious errors in spelling and grammar, Mr Caller also noted a number of other red flags and redundant statements that he encounters frequently from tutors who apply for coveted Tutors International positions, which rarely command salaries of less than £72,000.

Mr Caller added: "Many teachers thrive as private tutors. At Tutors International we are always delighted to hear from passionate educators who want to take the next step in their career and try their hand at private tutoring. Full-time, one to one tutoring and mentorship is highly rewarding, and we genuinely want you to succeed. Any teachers, primary or secondary, or tutors who are looking for help and advice on how to take the next step into private tutoring anywhere in the world, are welcome to contact us."

Tutors International prides itself on its commitment to due diligence, and its thorough matching and recruitment process, earning praise from The Good Schools Guide. Adam Caller has matched and placed talented private tutors with families in a variety of situations and circumstances, in locations all over the world.

Tutors can browse the latest international vacancies and submit an application by visiting http://www.tutors-international.net. For more information about Adam Caller, visit http://www.adamcaller.com

Reference

[1] 6 Mistakes To Avoid On Your Tutoring CV, Adam Caller, 23 March 2017. http://adamcaller.com/2017/03/6-mistakes-to-avoid-on-your-tutoring-cv/

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organization providing experienced full-time private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities, in a wide variety of situations, including international relocation, after-school support, full-time home tuition, support for AD/HD and dyslexia, home schooling for frequent travellers, and college prep and coaching.

Tutors International was founded by Adam Caller who has tutored students of all ages. He has received specialist training in dyslexia and AD/HD and is very sensitive to children’s educational difficulties. He has now turned this expertise to recruiting, training and placing other tutors with HNW and UHNW families around the world. Adam is a member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA).