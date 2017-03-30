ComponentSource Announces 2017 Award Winners

ComponentSource 2017 Awards

ComponentSource®, the world's largest marketplace and community for reusable software components and development tools today announced their latest Awards for 2017 for both leading publishers and their individual products.

The awards have been given to the Top 100 Bestselling Publishers and the Top 100 Bestselling Products, based on the total sales dollar value of orders placed by customers during the year (2016) through ComponentSource worldwide.

Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Awards – 2017

Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Product Awards – 2017

“The component and tools market was vibrant, and growing in 2016. As mobile app development continues to grow, our customers recognize that being able to buy pre-built cross-platform components helps save on their development costs and time-to-market. With cross-platform toolsets, they can buy once, write once, and target multiple platforms. ComponentSource have sold software licenses to over 150,000 different customer organizations globally, in over 180 countries worldwide. This continued growth highlights the importance of the ComponentSource Website as the world’s best source of commercial quality software components and development tools for developers and IT pros. We are pleased to announce the winners of our 2017 Awards and, based on our customer feedback, we know these Awards help our customers to compare and choose the best products for the solutions they are creating.” explained ComponentSource CEO, Sam Patterson.

“As in past years, these awards are based on real orders in 2016 from our customers world-wide, as such they represent the real global market for commercial software components and development tools.” added Sam Patterson, CEO of ComponentSource. “We believe the awards represent accurate real-world data on how our customers are using these components and development tools in their latest projects.”

ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Award Winners for 2017

ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards to our leading publishers for sales made to our customers during 2016:

Top 5 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2017

1. DevExpress (Developer Express) - # 1 Publisher Award

2. GrapeCity (including ComponentOne and GrapeCity Japan) - # 2 Publisher Award

3. Aspose - # 3 Publisher Award

4. Infragistics (including Infragistics Japan) - # 4 Publisher Award

5. JetBrains - # 5 Publisher Award

Note: The above Publishers also win a Top 5 Publisher Award.

Altova - Top 10 Publisher Award

Embarcadero (including Embarcadero Japan) - Top 10 Publisher Award

Flexera Software - Top 10 Publisher Award

Redgate Software - Top 10 Publisher Award

SyncRO Soft - Top 10 Publisher Award

/n software - Top 25 Publisher Award

ActivePDF - Top 25 Publisher Award

Antenna House (including Antenna House Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award

BCGSoft - Top 25 Publisher Award

Change Vision (including Change Vision Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Codejock Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

ComponentSpace - Top 25 Publisher Award

Devart - Top 25 Publisher Award

DynamSoft Corporation - Top 25 Publisher Award

GdPicture - Top 25 Publisher Award

IDERA - Top 25 Publisher Award

Janus Systems - Top 25 Publisher Award

LEAD Technologies - Top 25 Publisher Award

Micro Focus - Top 25 Publisher Award

Text Control - Top 25 Publisher Award

ComponentSource Bestselling Product Award Winners for 2017

ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards for our leading products for sales made to our customers during 2017:

Top 5 Bestselling Product Awards for 2017

1. DevExpress DXperience by DevExpress - # 1 Product Award

2. DevExpress Universal by DevExpress - # 2 Product Award

3. ActiveReports by GrapeCity - # 3 Product Award

4. DevExpress WinForms by DevExpress - # 4 Product Award

5. Aspose.Total for .NET by Aspose - # 5 Product Award

Note: The above Products also win a Top 5 Product Award.

Top 10 Bestselling Product Awards for 2017

6. Spread Studio by GrapeCity - Top 10 Product Award

7. Infragistics Professional by Infragistics - Top 10 Product Award

8. DevExpress ASP.NET by DevExpress - Top 10 Product Award

9. DevExpress WPF by DevExpress - Top 10 Product Award

10. IntelliJ IDEA by JetBrains - Top 10 Product Award

Top 25 Bestselling Product Awards for 2017

11. DevExpress VCL Subscription by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

12. MapForce Professional Edition by Altova - Top 25 Product Award

13. oXygen XML Editor Professional by SyncRO Soft - Top 25 Product Award

14. InputMan for Windows Forms (Japan) by GrapeCity (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

15. ComponentOne Studio WinForms by GrapeCity - Top 25 Product Award

16. ComponentOne Studio by GrapeCity - Top 25 Product Award

17. Aspose.Total for Java by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award

18. Aspose.Words for .NET by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award

19. LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro SDK by LEAD Technologies - Top 25 Product Award

20. Infragistics Ultimate by Infragistics - Top 25 Product Award

21. ReSharper by JetBrains - Top 25 Product Award

22. InstallShield Professional by Flexera Software - Top 25 Product Award

23. SQL Toolbelt by Redgate Software - Top 25 Product Award

24. Aspose.Pdf for .NET by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award

25. oXygen XML Editor Enterprise by SyncRO Soft - Top 25 Product Award

Note to Editors:

Bestselling Products Awards

The products have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Product Award for 2017 based on the following ranking criteria:

total sales in US Dollars (USD) order value for the individual product

less any refunds made to customers due to issues with the product

for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide

between the dates 1st Jan 2016 to 31st Dec 2016 inclusive

sales made in non-USD currencies have been converted into USD to get a total value

the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the ranking achieved

the awards were announced in 2017, hence we use 2017 in the Award name

Bestselling Publisher Awards

The publishers have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Publisher Award for 2017 based on the following ranking criteria:

total sales USD order value for all the individual products in their range aggregated together

less any refunds made to customers due to issues with their products

for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide

between the dates 1st Jan 2016 to 31st Dec 2016 inclusive

sales made in non-USD currencies have been converted into USD to get a total value

the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the publisher ranking achieved

the awards were announced in 2017, hence we use 2017 in the Award name

About ComponentSource

ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace and community for reusable software components for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995, and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard. A global e-business with customers in over 180 countries, ComponentSource is headquartered in Atlanta, GA United States and has offices in Reading, England and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.componentsource.com or http://www.componentsource.co.jp

All company and product names may be trademarks of the company with which they are associated.