Spoonflower Refreshes Queen's Guard Uniform

The iconic uniforms of the Queen’s Guards will get an exciting update over the next year as on-demand fabric printing bureau Spoonflower.com is commissioned to refresh their look with patterns designed by their creative community.

Spoonflower’s Marketplace of designs houses over 350,000 unique surface patterns created by users all over the world. To pay homage to fellow Brits, Spoonflower will work with UK-based designers to create the perfect prints for bringing a little more life to the guard uniforms.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Buckingham Palace on this project!” Says Allie Tate, Marketing Manager of Spoonflower’s Berlin team. “The idea to bring new life to something so iconic is a challenge we’re excited to tackle.”

A first round of mock-ups show the guards swapping their classic red coats for outerwear stitched up with an array of patterns, ranging from various florals to more novel prints like beagles and unicorns.

While there is some controversy over the decision to modernize the guard’s uniforms many are excited to see the change.

“I think it’s great to see a creative twist on such a traditional uniform,” says Hanna Mason, British designer of the featured Beagles and Butterflies design. “I am thrilled to be involved in such a unique project!”

The new uniforms will be revealed during a citywide celebration in London on the 1st of April in 2018. Stay tuned for more information to come over the next few months!

About Spoonflower: Spoonflower was founded in May 2008 by two Internet geeks, Gart Davis and Stephen Fraser, whose creative wives asked why there wasn’t anywhere to design custom fabric for their home décor. The first company of its kind, Spoonflower was launched in Durham, N.C., on that dream of empowering the individual to create on-demand, custom-designed textiles. Eight years later, the Spoonflower community has grown to over 3.5 million individuals. Spoonflower recently opened a location in Berlin, Germany to better serve its growing European customer base. Spoonflower has been featured on thousands of DIY blogs and in publications as diverse as Martha Stewart Living, BUST Magazine and The Wall Street Journal.

