2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin Obverse

The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin (product code 17XA) on April 6 at noon Eastern Time (ET).

Struck in conjunction with the Mint’s 225th anniversary, this unique coin portrays allegorical Liberty as an African-American woman. Its obverse (heads) design depicts a profile of Liberty wearing a crown of stars, with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “1792,” “2017,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The reverse (tails) design depicts a bold and powerful eagle in flight, with eyes toward opportunity and a determination to attain it. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1OZ .9999 FINE GOLD,” and “100 DOLLARS.”

Produced at the West Point Mint, this one-ounce, .9999 fine 24-karat gold coin is encapsulated and placed in a custom designed, black wood presentation case. A special 225th anniversary booklet which is the Certificate of Authenticity, accompanies each coin.

Pricing will be based on the Mint's pricing schedule for products containing gold. These products are priced according to the range in which they appear on the United States Mint Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Product Pricing Grid. Current pricing information is available at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/gold-coins/.

Orders will be accepted at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at http://www.catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html. There is a threshold $24,999 for credit card purchases via the website.

To maximize availability of this historic coin to the public, the Mint is not imposing a household order limit. The Mint will also accept orders at its sales counters in Washington, DC; Philadelphia; and Denver. Sales will be open to all members of the public, including dealers. Mintage is limited to 100,000 units.

About the United States Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers. The Mint is celebrating its 225th anniversary in 2017 (#USMint225).

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of April 6, 2017, noon ET will not be accepted by the United States Mint and will not be honored.

Information about the United States Mint is available at https://www.usmint.gov/about_the_mint/.

