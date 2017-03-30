As we grow, it will be important to align our technology strategy with our members’ expectations today and in the future, said Tarwasokono.

Firstmark Credit Union is excited to announce Kayvee Kondapalli as its Chief Information Officer. The 15-year credit union veteran will oversee the organization’s information security, technology infrastructure, core banking programing and operations, digital services, and payment systems.

“I am thrilled Kayvee is joining the Firstmark team,” said Nathanael Tarwasokono, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Kayvee brings a wealth of technology experience and knowledge to our organization, and he will be instrumental in leading forward all aspects of our technology strategy.”

Kayvee joins Firstmark after serving as the Chief Information Officer at Scott Credit Union, a billion-dollar credit union in Edwardsville, Illinois. There, he led the Technology Strategy and Operations of the IT department. Prior to that role, Kayvee was at Campus Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge, LA where he served in various IT leadership roles including Chief Technology Officer.

“Consumers today want access to their banking accounts anytime and anywhere,” added Tarwasokono. “As we grow, it will be important to align our technology strategy with our members’ expectations today and in the future. I am confident Kayvee will successfully lead us forward in this endeavor.”

Kayvee holds a dual Master’s degree in Computer Science and Library and Information Science from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kakatiya University in Warangal, India.