It is relevant and engaging content such as this that will prepare PAYMENTS attendees for the opportunities and challenges they may face.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association® announced today it has completed its slate of keynote speakers with a panel of payments industry experts that will discuss the innovation process at PAYMENTS 2017. PAYMENTS, the definitive destination for faster payments education, will take place April 23-26 in Austin, Texas. Online registration for the conference is available here.

As the afternoon keynotes on Monday, April 24, panelists in a session called “Payments Ideation: From Innovation to Implementation,” sponsored by VASCO, will provide attendees with an ideation roadmap from concept to actualization to success.

Speakers include Maha Madain, head of Enterprise Marketing at MUFG Union Bank; Ted Moynihan, managing partner, global head of Financial Services at Oliver Wyman; and Tansley Stearns, Chief Impact Officer at Filene Research Institute. The moderator of the panel will be Jim Morrell, president and CEO of Peninsula Community Federal Credit Union, and vice chairperson of the NACHA Board of Directors.

“The innovation culture in financial services and payments is moving at a rapid pace. To that end, we are bringing together a number of thought leaders in a single session to analyze the path new ideas travel to become successful products or services for businesses and consumers,” said Janet O. Estep, president and CEO of NACHA. “It is relevant and engaging content such as this that will prepare PAYMENTS attendees for the opportunities and challenges they may face.”

PAYMENTS 2017 keynote speakers also include Zach Perret, CEO and co-founder of Plaid], a technology company that has built a suite of APIs and data analytics products to help modernize banking infrastructure, as the opening speaker on April 24. Food Network star and executive chef Duff Goldman will keynote the 2017 Payments Awards Luncheon, which is sponsored by TD Bank and will recognize outstanding innovation in the payments industry, on Tuesday, April 25.

Follow NACHA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. The conference hashtag is #PAYMENTS2017. Also, visit https://payments.nacha.org/ to explore what PAYMENTS has to offer in 2017.

About PAYMENTS 2017

PAYMENTS 2017, the definitive destination for faster payments, is taking place April 23-26 at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. The conference is a proven, well-respected, and powerful event that provides attendees with the latest research, insights, trends and forecasts to support and drive payments innovation. This year, NACHA introduces the Faster Payments Experience, a consummate educational opportunity encompassing sessions and solutions that focus on real-time, same-day and other faster payments initiatives. Additional content is organized along five tracks — ACH; Risk & Compliance; Trending Now; Corporate & End-User Perspectives; and Payments Evolution — to address the topics of today that are impacting the payments space. The conference also offers a dynamic Exhibit Hall featuring top products and services shaping the future of payments. Registration is now open. To learn more about PAYMENTS 2017, visit payments.nacha.org.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association

Since 1974, NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association has served as trustee of the ACH Network, managing the development, administration and rules for the payment network that universally connects all 12,000 financial institutions in the U.S by moving money and information directly from one bank account to another. Financial institutions exchange 24 billion ACH payments valued at $41 trillion annually. Through its collaborative, self-governing model, education, and inclusive engagement of ACH Network participants, NACHA facilitates the expansion and diversification of electronic payments, supporting Direct Deposit and Direct Payment via ACH transactions, including ACH credit and debit payments, recurring and one-time payments; government, consumer and business transactions; international payments, and payments plus payment-related information. Through NACHA’s expertise and leadership, the ACH Network is now one of the largest, safest, and most reliable systems in the world, creating value and enabling innovation for all participants. Visit nacha.org for more information.