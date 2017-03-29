Say Aloha to Pineapple Season at Islands Restaurants

Synonymous with warm weather and beach days, sweet and tangy pineapples hit peak season from March through July. Islands Restaurants, known for its surf-inspired menu and ice-cold tropical drinks, is celebrating the tropical gem with a special Pineapple Pairing Menu this spring.

Starting April 1 and running through May 31, pineapple lovers will find a limited time Pineapple Pairing Menu with suggested pairings of popular pineapple dishes from the main menu. Favorites include the Hawaiian Burger, topped with fresh grilled pineapple and teriyaki sauce, paired with the Big Island Iced Tea; the Yaki Tacos, topped with a house-made grilled pineapple salsa, paired with a refreshing Piña Colada; and the Hoisin Beach Bowl, made with chunks of fresh grilled pineapple and grilled vegetables, served over brown rice with mahi mahi or chicken and paired with a signature Mai Tai. Each pairing is meant to complement and bring out the sweet and savory flavors of the fruit.

“We use nearly 182,000 fresh pineapple per year, restaurant-wide,” said Islands’ Chief Pineapple Officer Amanda Cameron. “Pineapples are a big part of our food and tropical drink menu at Islands, and we’re excited to share our passion with all our fellow pineapple lovers.”

Kids can join in on the fun with a themed coloring contest, which will also run through the end of May. To enter, kids simply design and decorate the pineapple coloring sheets provided in restaurant, and parents or legal guardians post the colorful creations to social media using #PineappleParadise and #IslandsBurgers for a chance to win $50 to Islands. Ten lucky winners will be selected. For kids that love pineapple, Islands Gremmie Menu features a dish popular with both kids and parents, fresh pineapple spears with yogurt dip.

About Islands Restaurants

