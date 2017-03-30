40ft Shipping Container Locker Room We are excited to add the locker room to our line of products. We’ve leveraged our experience producing custom locker room designs over the years, and created a standard product which allows us to quickly manufacture and deploy them to our customers.

Texas-based Falcon Structures has added a locker room to its catalog of pre-engineered modified conex products. Manufactured using a 40-foot shipping container, the locker room provides ample space for workers to take a break, use the restroom, shower, store valuables and uniforms, and change clothing.

“We are excited to add the locker room to our line of products,” says Brian Dieringer, Executive VP of Products at Falcon Structures. “We’ve leveraged our experience producing custom locker room designs over the years, and created a standard product which allows us to quickly manufacture and deploy them to our customers.”

Falcon’s locker rooms come equipped with industrial-grade insulation and a climate control system to handle extreme weather conditions. Additional features include easy-to-clean restrooms, sturdy personnel doors, and privacy windows. For added convenience, Falcon’s shipping container locker rooms come with turnkey lighting and electrical components.

Falcon Structures provides shipping container solutions to small businesses, large corporations, governments, military, and individuals. Since opening in 2003, Falcon has produced multiple iterations of popular container modifications based on customer feedback. This feedback provided the company with the knowledge necessary to develop quality processes and procedures as well as an extensive line of standard products, including the new shipping container locker room.

Whenever employees must wear protective equipment, employers are required to provide a suitable space to wash away contaminants. Employers must also provide a private area for employees to change their clothes as well as separate storage areas for both street and work clothes.

Many work environments can benefit from a locker room. Employees who work in extreme weather conditions, remote job sites, or with hazardous materials need a comfortable space to rest, shower, and change clothes.

ISO shipping containers require very little maintenance and have an average lifespan of 25 years. Falcon’s modified shipping container buildings are easy to relocate and built from sturdy, Corten steel. All units come with pre-installed electrical components and turnkey plumbing. Modified shipping containers typically do not require a special foundation, steps, ramps, tie downs, or skirting.

To learn more about Falcon Structures and the company's industry-leading shipping container solutions, visit http://www.FalconStructures.com

About Falcon Structures:

Falcon Structures provides shipping container solutions to suit a wide range of applications. Falcon is a respected supplier to several of the most recognized brands as well as all branches of the government. Falcon’s products are economical, durable, secure, functional, and mobile. All units are engineered for safety and cost-effectiveness using time-tested methods.

For more information about Falcon Structures, please visit http://www.falconstructures.com.