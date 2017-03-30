Relias Learning Announces Partnership with PointClickCare

Relias Learning, a trusted partner in online analytics, assessments, and learning for the healthcare market, announced today a new strategic partnership with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care continuum. This partnership will provide PointClickCare customers with access to Relias Learning’s wide range of education and training solutions, all of which have been designed specifically for providers across the long-term and post-acute care market.

“We constantly solicit feedback from our clients, and greater integration is a frequent request,” explained Mark Belles, COO of Relias Learning. “Partnering with an existing client such as PointClickCare offers a wealth of benefits for users of both systems.”

Additionally, effective April 3, 2017, PointClickCare’s online training solution - SmartZone, will adopt Relias as their new learning management system (LMS) hosting provider. Existing customers, who are already subscribed to Relias and PointClickCare SmartPath, will have the ability to activate SmartZone within existing Relias libraries of online training. This new option will allow joint customers greater flexibility to:

access and distribute any combination of PointClickCare’s comprehensive suite of over 200 clinical and financial eCourses and instructor-led training sessions

add or remove eCourses from our recommended bundle of training

remove the need to separately manage users in SmartZone

obtain reporting in the Relias LMS on course completion and course activity

allow administrators to distribute and permission training to their own specified staffing groups (by shift, facility, team, role, etc.)

“The Relias-PointClickCare partnership means we’ll have our PointClickCare training modules integrated directly into the Relias Learning Management System,” explained Michele Self, Vice President of Clinical Reimbursement, at Illinois-based Villa Healthcare, a company that uses both Relias and PointClickCare services. “This will allow us to assign and track Relias and PointClickCare courses together based on job role significantly quicker than we were previously able.”

