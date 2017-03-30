Western State Design Receives Dexter Laundry Sales Awards Our sales specialists, along with the rest of our staff, are committed to providing our customers with the best commercial and coin op laundry equipment solutions available.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as Dexter’s Laundry’s top producer in 2016,” said Todd Hyrn, WSD Vice President. “Our sales specialists, along with the rest of our staff, are committed to providing our customers with the best commercial and coin op laundry equipment solutions available,” Hyrn continued. “American-made Dexter machines are engineered to be attractive, durable, and energy efficient, which makes them a key factor for our coin operators’ business success,” he concluded.

About Dexter Laundry

Dexter Laundry, a 123-year-old company, located in Fairfield, Iowa, is an employee owned leading manufacturer of top-rated commercial coin-op laundry equipment.

About Western State Design

With over 40 years’ experience as a premier, full-service distributor to the coin-op laundry industry, Western State Design has grown to become one of the largest coin laundry equipment distributors in North America. Visit WSD online at http://www.westernstatedesign.com or call toll free at 1-800-633-7153.