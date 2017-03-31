Mazin Sbaiti

Dallas business litigator Mazin Sbaiti of Sbaiti & Company PLLC has been named to the 2017 Texas Rising Stars list. Mr. Sbaiti, selected for the Rising Stars list for the fourth consecutive year, was also honored on the “Up-and-Coming 100” list of attorneys in Texas overall, an indication of the high degree of respect he has earned from his peers within the legal community.

Mr. Sbaiti, founder of Sbaiti & Company PLLC in Dallas, Texas, represents clients in securities and investor related litigation, Director & Officer Litigation, business tort litigation, construction litigation, catastrophic injury matters, pharmaceutical/healthcare litigation, and patent and intellectual property litigation. He has tried over twenty five matters to conclusion and has recovered over $1 billion in damages for plaintiffs. Most recently, Mr. Sbaiti won a decisive verdict in a highly-publicized trial representing homeowners against the firms that built the I-635 Express Lanes, the construction of which caused structural damage to many homes near the LBJ/I-635 corridor.

Texas Rising Stars, published by Thomson Reuters, is a prestigious list of the state’s top lawyers aged 40 or younger. Candidates who earn a spot on the list have undergone a multi-phase selection process and are chosen from a pool of attorneys who have backgrounds in over 70 areas of legal practice. The 2.5 percent of lawyers that are given the “Rising Stars” distinction meet a strict list of criteria based on their level of professional peer recognition, as determined by both their professional peers and a panel of esteemed lawyers who make the final selections.

Founded by Mazin A. Sbaiti, Esq. in 2016, Sbaiti & Company PLLC is a Dallas-based trial law firm that represents clients in a variety of matters, including business tort litigation, construction litigation, catastrophic injury matters, pharmaceutical/healthcare litigation, patent and intellectual property litigation, and investor/securities litigation. Find out more about Sbaiti & Company PLLC at http://www.SbaitiLaw.com.