Marin Design Awards to Honor Local Nominees

Vanguard Properties today announced the nominees for the upcoming Marin Design Awards with the winners in each category to receive their awards on Thursday, May 18th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Mill Valley Community Center. Nominees were chosen in the following categories for their creativity, service to the Marin community and overall innovation in their field of:



Architectural Design

Interior Design

Landscape Design

Home Décor

Floral Design

Fashion

“As this is our inaugural event, we wanted to recognize those designers in Marin County who have not had a vehicle to showcase their talents and contributions in the local community,” said Kevin Patsel, organizer of the event and Marin sales manager for Vanguard Properties. “We saw a missed opportunity to give these designers the kudos and credit they deserve for bringing design into our lives.”

The nominees for the Marin Design Awards 2017 are…

Architectural Design Nominees



Barbara Chambers, Chambers +Chambers

Max Crome, Crome Architecture

David Holscher, Holscher Architecture

Michael Rex, Michael Rex Architecture

Ron Sutton & Elizabeth Suzuki, Sutton Suzuki

Interior Design Nominees



Allison Bloom, Dehn Bloom

Elena Calabrese, Elene Calabrese Design & Décor

Martin Kobus, Marin Kobus Residential Design

Ann Lowengart, Ann Lowengart Interiors

Molie Malone, Molie Malone Interior Design

Landscape Design Nominees



Johnny Fort and Lisa Sechser, Bon Terra Landscapes

Ive Haugeland, Shades of Green

Pete Pedersen, Pederson Associates

Scott Reilly, Reilly Designs

Warren Simmonds, Simmonds & Associates

Home Décor Nominees



Serena Dugan & Lily Kanter, Serena & Lily

Kelly Bedford Willrich & Melanie Mount, The Well Made Home

Catherine Bailey & Robin Petravic Heath Ceramics

Robert Long, Robert Long Lighting

Tricia Rose, Rough Linen

Floral Design Nominees



Kathleen Cage, Kate's Blossoms

Angella Garrett, Angella Floral Arts

Sarah McConneloug, Verde Event Flowers

Gayle Nicoletti, Blooming Gayle's

Jodi Shaw, Flourish Succulents

Fashion Design Nominees



Stephen Gordon, Guideboat

Ashley & Sara Kellenberger, KIN/K

Amy Nordstrom, Amy Nordstom Jewelry

Christina Palomo Nelson & Megan Papay, Freda Salvador

David, Denise and Zach Weinstein, CP Shades

Nominees will be showcased at the event, and a winner in each category will be announced.

“Of course it is difficult to choose just one winner from the list of nominees in each category,” said Patsel, “but, remember that this is just the start of recognizing this incredibly creative community. We are already working on the 2018 awards and hope to expand the circle of designers to acknowledge – there are so many deserving candidates!”

Guests at the Marin Design Awards will be treated to cocktails and appetizers, an awards presentation, as well as a fashion show featuring models wearing local designs. The crowd will be a mix of the local design community, other Bay Area designers doing work in Marin County, and anyone with an affinity and appreciation of good design. Tickets are $50 and will help support Home for a Home, a local non-profit that partners with organizations in Guatemala to construct simple, yet solid homes for families lacking adequate housing.

For more information on sponsorship or advertising opportunities, or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.MarinDesignAwards.com.

Vanguard Properties believes that good design is essential to the home buying and selling process. Since its founding in 1986, Vanguard Properties has generated nearly $10 Billion dollars in real estate sales, and has achieved a reputation for its uniquely fresh and exciting approach to buying and selling homes. With offices located in San Francisco, Marin, and Sonoma counties and Palm Springs, it provides its 400+ agents with one of the most comprehensive and technically advanced marketing, advertising and PR programs in the real estate industry.

# # #