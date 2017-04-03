Marin Design Awards to Honor Local Nominees

“As this is our inaugural event, we wanted to recognize those designers in Marin County who have not had a vehicle to showcase their talents and contributions in the local community,” said Kevin Patsel, organizer of the event
Vanguard Properties today announced the nominees for the upcoming Marin Design Awards with the winners in each category to receive their awards on Thursday, May 18th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Mill Valley Community Center. Nominees were chosen in the following categories for their creativity, service to the Marin community and overall innovation in their field of:
- Architectural Design
- Interior Design
- Landscape Design
- Home Décor
- Floral Design
- Fashion
“As this is our inaugural event, we wanted to recognize those designers in Marin County who have not had a vehicle to showcase their talents and contributions in the local community,” said Kevin Patsel, organizer of the event and Marin sales manager for Vanguard Properties. “We saw a missed opportunity to give these designers the kudos and credit they deserve for bringing design into our lives.”
The nominees for the Marin Design Awards 2017 are…
Architectural Design Nominees
- Barbara Chambers, Chambers +Chambers
- Max Crome, Crome Architecture
- David Holscher, Holscher Architecture
- Michael Rex, Michael Rex Architecture
- Ron Sutton & Elizabeth Suzuki, Sutton Suzuki
Interior Design Nominees
- Allison Bloom, Dehn Bloom
- Elena Calabrese, Elene Calabrese Design & Décor
- Martin Kobus, Marin Kobus Residential Design
- Ann Lowengart, Ann Lowengart Interiors
- Molie Malone, Molie Malone Interior Design
Landscape Design Nominees
- Johnny Fort and Lisa Sechser, Bon Terra Landscapes
- Ive Haugeland, Shades of Green
- Pete Pedersen, Pederson Associates
- Scott Reilly, Reilly Designs
- Warren Simmonds, Simmonds & Associates
Home Décor Nominees
- Serena Dugan & Lily Kanter, Serena & Lily
- Kelly Bedford Willrich & Melanie Mount, The Well Made Home
- Catherine Bailey & Robin Petravic Heath Ceramics
- Robert Long, Robert Long Lighting
- Tricia Rose, Rough Linen
Floral Design Nominees
- Kathleen Cage, Kate's Blossoms
- Angella Garrett, Angella Floral Arts
- Sarah McConneloug, Verde Event Flowers
- Gayle Nicoletti, Blooming Gayle's
- Jodi Shaw, Flourish Succulents
Fashion Design Nominees
- Stephen Gordon, Guideboat
- Ashley & Sara Kellenberger, KIN/K
- Amy Nordstrom, Amy Nordstom Jewelry
- Christina Palomo Nelson & Megan Papay, Freda Salvador
- David, Denise and Zach Weinstein, CP Shades
Nominees will be showcased at the event, and a winner in each category will be announced.
“Of course it is difficult to choose just one winner from the list of nominees in each category,” said Patsel, “but, remember that this is just the start of recognizing this incredibly creative community. We are already working on the 2018 awards and hope to expand the circle of designers to acknowledge – there are so many deserving candidates!”
Guests at the Marin Design Awards will be treated to cocktails and appetizers, an awards presentation, as well as a fashion show featuring models wearing local designs. The crowd will be a mix of the local design community, other Bay Area designers doing work in Marin County, and anyone with an affinity and appreciation of good design. Tickets are $50 and will help support Home for a Home, a local non-profit that partners with organizations in Guatemala to construct simple, yet solid homes for families lacking adequate housing.
For more information on sponsorship or advertising opportunities, or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.MarinDesignAwards.com.
Vanguard Properties believes that good design is essential to the home buying and selling process. Since its founding in 1986, Vanguard Properties has generated nearly $10 Billion dollars in real estate sales, and has achieved a reputation for its uniquely fresh and exciting approach to buying and selling homes. With offices located in San Francisco, Marin, and Sonoma counties and Palm Springs, it provides its 400+ agents with one of the most comprehensive and technically advanced marketing, advertising and PR programs in the real estate industry.
